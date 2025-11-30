Five questions ahead of Grizzlies vs. Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready to face off against the Sacramento Kings in hopes of winning their third straight game.

To learn more about the Grizzlies' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Sacramento Kings On SI contributor Logan Struck.

What have the Kings been up to since the two teams met in Memphis back on Nov. 20?

Luckily, the Kings have been better than what they showed in their 41-point loss in Memphis, but still not great. The Kings are 2-2 since their loss to the Grizzlies, finally showing some life after a 3-13 start to the season.

Why haven’t the Kings been able to figure out a solution to Domantas Sabonis being out?

Even in the offseason there was a gaping hole in the Kings’ frontcourt depth, which they attempted to fix by signing Drew Eubanks and drafting Maxine Raynaud. They even signed free agent Precious Achiuwa once realizing how much of a problem this was, but they still have not been able to figure things out. Sabonis just brings so much offense and rebounding to the team that it’s hard to fill that void.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Kings that isn’t well-known going into the matchup?

The Kings are attempting to build their system around hustle and defense, so even if the team is not filled with high-level defenders, they could give the Grizzlies some trouble on that end of the floor if they are playing at their best.

If the Kings were to win the game, what would be the reason why?

If the Kings are able to avenge their 41-point loss from earlier, it would likely be because a big performance from DeMar DeRozan, especially in crunch time. With Zach LaVine’s inconsistencies and Sabonis’ injury, the Kings have to heavily rely on DeRozan offensively.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction would be that the Grizzlies are able to outplay the Kings in Sacramento to pick up their third straight win. However, the Kings should be able to keep it much closer than last time, and ultimately keep it within five points by the final buzzer.

