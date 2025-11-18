How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. CST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBC/Peacock (National broadcast)

Radio: WMFS-FM

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-10) visit the San Antonio Spurs (9-4) in a Southwest Division matchup that will be broadcast nationally as part of NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays. The Grizzlies look to end a four-game losing streak as they close a four-game road trip that has seen them drop games in New York, Boston and Cleveland.

This is the first of four matchups between these teams, who will also square off on Dec. 2, Jan. 6 and March 25. Memphis has won the season series against San Antonio five straight years and is 16-2 against the Spurs since 2021.

San Antonio did win the last meeting between these teams, 130-128, at FedEx Forum on March 1 last season. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 42 points in a losing effort, while eventual Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 24 points off the bench. Despite their great run of success over the past few seasons, the Grizzlies are just 42-76 all-time during the regular season against San Antonio, which includes despite a 3-20 mark in matchups while the franchise was located in Vancouver.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Spurs -5.5 (-115), Grizzlies +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Spurs -230, Grizzlies +190

Total: 233.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Zach Edey

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Cedric Coward

SPURS

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

C Luke Kornet

G De’Aaron Fox

G Devin Vassell

INJURY REPORT

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Out - Left Calf Strain

Stephon Castle: Out - Left Hip Flexor Soreness

Dylan Harper: Out - Left Calf Strain

David Jones Garcia: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Jordan McLaughlin: Out - Hamstring tightness

Riley Minix: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Strain

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on minutes restrictions for Zach Edey and Cedric Coward: "It’s a challenging situation because both guys have done a great job for us. We would like to play them a lot. Both guys are also starting for us, but at the same time, we have to be smart because their future is also very important for us."

