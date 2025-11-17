Memphis Grizzlies reveal timeline for Ja Morant injury

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is going to the sidelines for a bit.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Morant is dealing with a calf injury that will keep him out for at least two weeks.

"Grizzlies say star guard Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a Grade 1 right calf strain," Charania tweeted.

Grizzlies say star guard Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a Grade 1 right calf strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2025

Morant out for two weeks

The Grizzlies are already struggling with a four-game losing streak that has led them to a 4-10 record to start the season. Adding Morant's injury into the equation only makes things worse for the Grizzlies.

The team also has point guards Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. out with injuries, forcing the team to play rookie Javon Small and Cam Spencer. That should significantly hurt the Grizzlies' chances at winning basketball games with Morant on the sidelines.

What games will Morant miss?

Morant's two-week absence begins with their next game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. That was already going to be a challenging matchup with Morant on the floor, but now the Grizzlies will be faced with even longer odds.

Morant will also be unavailable for a game at home against the Sacramento Kings. This is a winnable game for the Grizzlies, but the chances of a win are much harder without Morant leading the offense.

Another winnable game was on the horizon against No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, the last team the Grizzlies beat on Nov. 7. Now, they might not get a second win against them on the road.

The Grizzlies will have to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets without Morant as well on Nov. 24, followed by a pair of NBA Cup games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies play one more game against the Kings on Nov. 30 before Morant will be re-evaluated, where he could miss even more time. That's at least seven games of missed time, which could put the Grizzlies in an even deeper hole than they are already in to start the season.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories

How far the Ja Morant situation has sunk Grizzlies in NBA power rankings

Grizzlies have bright spot amidst Ja Morant chaos

Ja Morant's struggles send Memphis Grizzlies sprawling in NBA power rankings

Three prospects Grizzlies can watch for 2026 NBA Draft

Grizzlies get first taste of Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg