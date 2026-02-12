The Memphis Grizzlies are stopping by Denver for the second matchup of the season with the Nuggets. The latter has a bit of an advantage playing a mile above sea level, helping them have an extra wing mate in games.

The Nuggets have been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams this year as they remain tied for the third seed after all the injuries that have plagued them. No other team runs as much action as they do from the elbow, yet the Nuggets will be mostly compromised on defense without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

Here is what you need to know.

Survive

They will be helpless to stop Nikola Jokić, especially playing small. Their best chance against him is if he takes them lightly and has one of those rare games in which he doesn’t want to shoot. Additionally, many of his actions will involve Jamal Murray on screen rolls and handoffs, so they’ll need an instant back-line rotation after the switch. Keep in mind that few in the league get hot like Murray and a flurry could turn into 10 to 20 points in a quarter. He has to see instant pressure at half-court if he’s initiating offense.

Jonas Valančiūnas would start on a bunch of teams, and he gives them great production when Jokić sits. He’s a good rebounder, so the zone should be avoided when he is in.

Target Jokić and Valančiūnas

Both of their bigs are weak defenders, and Jokić, particularly, can be lazy. Denver’s screen navigation can be exploited, so Memphis will have plenty of shots in drop coverage available. Despite not playing well against them last year, this should be a good opportunity for Ty Jerome to assert himself against their schemes.

Still, it doesn’t matter how Denver guards; the Grizzlies need to make their bigs work as often as possible. One way to do it is by playing to their strength of pushing the pace because the Nuggets are the seventh-worst team at stopping transition.

Don’t fold on easy shots

It’s been a tough year for Jaylen Wells, yet the Nuggets’ 3-point defense, like every team, is suspect, allowing 18.9 wide-open 3-pointers. The shots will be there for Memphis if they keep up a high level of ball and body movement. Cam Spencer reverting to form after his abysmal shooting in Golden State would be a big help, too.