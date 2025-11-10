It wasn't just Ja Morant who didn't get it done down stretch for Memphis
The Memphis Grizzlies’ frustrating start to the season continued Sunday night as they let a 19-point lead slip away in a 114-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defeat marks their fifth loss in the last six games, dropping them to 4-7 on the year.
Strong Start, Sudden Collapse
For much of the first half, Memphis looked like the team it has been trying to become under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The ball moved freely, the floor spacing was crisp, and the Grizzlies dictated pace rather than chasing it. Their offense flowed through rhythm and trust, leading to open looks and confident decisions. Including for Jackson who had 10 first half points going 4/6 from the field.
But when Oklahoma City turned up its defensive pressure in the third quarter, the rhythm vanished. Memphis struggled to adapt, often settling into stagnant half-court possessions that produced forced or rushed shots. The team that had built its early lead through motion and teamwork suddenly relied on isolation plays and one-pass possessions. Memphis scored only 18 third quarter points while the Thunder scored 34.
Jackson and Ja's Late-Game Woes
Then, when the game was still in reach, a 4-point deficit late in the fourth, here was the sequence of events for the Grizzlies:
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 17 points and seven rebounds, but his late-game struggles proved costly. In seven fourth-quarter minutes, he went 0-for-5 from the field, including 0-for-3 from three-point range, and made just two of five free throws. Memphis’ offense stalled as Jackson’s touches became less efficient and Ja Morant’s impact faded amid the Thunder’s traps and rotations.
Jackson’s early-season inconsistency continues to be a concern. He’s averaging 17 points per game, his lowest output since his second year in the league, and his four fouls per game often limit his aggressiveness on both ends.
The Disconnect
While Iisalo emphasizes ball movement and collective rhythm, the connection between his vision and his players’ execution appears incomplete. Morant, the team’s primary creator, looked frustrated at times by the lack of off-ball action. Jackson, meanwhile, continues to struggle with finding balance between assertiveness and efficiency. The two stars rarely seem in sync late in games, and it’s costing Memphis in winnable moments.
Morant himself has directly talked about this and made comments about not having any joy. It will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies mesh at full strength (Zach Edey and Ty Jerome).
Stability and Trust
Despite the loss, Jackson tried to keep perspective. “We’re stacking building blocks,” he said. “You want the result, but you’ve got to take the little wins that lead to future wins.”
And Jackson's right, but patience is running thin as the Grizzlies struggle to turn strong starts into complete performances. The first half showed what this team can be; the second half showed how far they still have to go.
The Grizzlies stars must step up, especially while Edey and Jerome continue to miss games. But until then, the Grizzlies will keep stumbling in the win column, and decisions will have to be made for the future of the franchise.
