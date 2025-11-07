Memphis Grizzlies set to get massive boost at both ends from Edey's return
In the midst of a trying first few weeks for the Memphis Grizzlies, help is on the way.
Zach Edey, coming off offseason ankle surgery, is finishing up his preparations to return to the floor. His return to the lineup should be considered imminent barring any setbacks.
Edey spent the week practicing with the G League’s Memphis Hustle and should be on the bench for Friday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. The 7-foot-4 center was listed as out on the 11:30 AM ET injury report, but if that changes closer to tip-off, there’s a chance he’ll make his 2025-26 debut.
If Edey remains sidelined, his next chance to play will come Sunday against Oklahoma City. Barring setbacks, coach Tuomas Iisalo will have another key piece at his disposal as he continues to experiment with combinations. Memphis has been pleased with his recovery since going under the knife in June, monitoring a rehab process that intensified through training camp and the preseason.
“Last year, he was one of the biggest drivers of rebounding on both ends - not just for us, but in the whole league,” Iisalo said via Grind City Media. “He looks really good in workouts… and he’ll be a very important addition when he comes back.”
Jock Landale has started every game for Memphis at center this season, shooting 58.7 percent while averaging 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, but he’s nowhere near the rim protector Edey proved he can be in his first season. The Grizzlies are 28th of 30 teams in points per game surrendered (120.8), 26th in opposing field goal percentage, 23rd in defensive rating (115.3) and 24th in points in the paint allowed.
Edey was named to the All-Rookie First Team, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while making 55 starts. The two-time National college player of the year alleviated all concerns that the speed of the NBA would be too much for him with an excellent debut campaign. He was one of the most efficient pick-and-roll players in the NBA and should flourish in Iisalo’s pick-and-roll heavy system whether Ja Morant remains in place to run the show or the Grizzlies move in another direction.
Edey’s last action came in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who he terrorized for eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks despite fouling out. He was instrumental in getting the Grizzlies past the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in round finale, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds to help his team advance.
The biggest surprise from Edey’s rookie campaign was his proficiency from 3-point range, something he’ll look to continue expanding on as his career unfolds. Edey finished 18-for-52 from beyond the arc in his first pro season after taking just two attempts during his entire four-year college career at Purdue. Teams are going to leave him open on the perimeter, so if he’s going to aid in Memphis’ spacing when he’s not parked in the paint, he’s going to have to consistently punish defenses that dare him to shoot.
With Jaren Jackson Jr. looking to settle in following a slow start, Santi Aldama capable of spreading the floor off the bench, and Landale likely to fall back into the backup role he was expected to fill when signed, the Grizzlies are going to be in much better shape up front than they’ve been through the first 10 percent of the regular season.
It’s likely that Edey will carry a minutes restriction over the first few games to ensure his stamina holds up and his ankle can handle the burden of getting back to action, but that has yet to be confirmed.
