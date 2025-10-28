Ja Morant Opens Up About 'Face of the NBA' Label
Since Ja Morant burst onto the scene in the 2019-20 season and won Rookie of the Year, he has been one of the NBA's best and most talked-about players.
While leading the Memphis Grizzlies to four playoff appearances in the last six seasons, Morant has risen to the ranks of elite guards in the league while also garnering controversy along the way with a pair of suspensions for brandishing a firearm on social media.
Being such a highly recognized player and the face of his team since his debut comes with an added level of pressure and attention. He has been in or near the top 10 of jersey sales in the majority of his seasons and has often garnered massive media attention. With all that attention inevitably comes discussions of Morant being a "face of the NBA," though that's a title that he's never been after.
Choosing Basketball Over Diplomacy
“There’s a lot that comes with that… I play basketball for the love of the game, not to be the face of the NBA. Obviously, I hear that a lot," Morant said (via Nick FriedelI of The Athletic). I don’t put no pressure on it. I just go out and just play my game. Me pretty much just going out there and doing that had me in those conversations."
The idea that Morant could be the face of the NBA isn't just a media moniker. It's something that has been brought up before by his fellow players, like Steph Curry.
An endorsement from a seasoned legend of the sport may carry more weight for Morant, though he is careful to keep his eyes forward on his career. He knows there is still more to prove, and more to win.
Recognition from His Fellow Players
“I feel like that means way more to me than somebody else pretty much doing it,” Morant said. “Those guys are all-time greats, definitely going to be Hall of Famers. That’s just more respect from my peers, credit to the work I’ve been putting in, but this ain’t the end.”
When it comes to the work that needs to be put in now, regular season success comes to mind, and after that, playoff glory. The Grizzlies have started the season an even 2-2, even without the presence of players like Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke, who are both missing significant time with injuries.
Morant's popularity comes with the talent and athleticism that he shows in his game and is a natural byproduct of his success. However, the conversations around him as a possible "face of the NBA" continue, he will be sure to make headlines with everything he does on the court.