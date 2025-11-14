Ja Morant returning, but a new name on Grizzlies injury report
The Memphis Grizzlies have had one of those seasons so far that when something gets better, something else is bound to get worse.
That's the case with their latest injury update, on a day of rest prior to facing the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Saturday, trying to get back on track after starting the season 4-9.
Notably, Ja Morant -- who missed Wednesday's blowout loss in Boston -- is not on the report. Also, second-year center Zach Edey, who has not played yet this season after left ankle surgery, has been upgraded to questionable.
But there's a name on there that Memphis fans won't want to see.
That's rookie Cedric Coward, who has been a relevation thus far, so much that he's atop many Rookie of the Year ladders, ahead of the likes of Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.
Coward has right foot soreness. It's a shame if he can't get back out there soon, since one of the Grizzlies' issues has been getting minutes for him alongside Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Amid all the team's turmoil, Coward has been a consistent bright spot.
Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke also remain out, with Clarke still a couple of months away. But at least Edey is closer, and if he makes his debut Saturday, that will put some Memphis players -- specifically Jackson Jr. -- back in their proper spots. A decision is likely closer to gametime. The former No. 9 overall pick out of Purdue played 66 games last season and averaged 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Edey is likely to be on a minutes restriction upon his return.
Of course, whoever plays, all eyes will still be on Morant, who just had one of his worst weeks as a pro, as he continues to be discussed in trade rumors, though none seemingly yet from Memphis's side. The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly acquired recently about his availability.
