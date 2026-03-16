Jackson, Clayton, Jerome's status revealed ahead of Grizzlies-Bulls: Final Injury Update
In this story:
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that GG Jackson (foot), Ty Jerome (calf) and Javon Small (inactive) will miss Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, while Walter Clayton Jr. (ankle) will suit up.
For the Bulls, Nick Richards (back) will be available while Collin Sexton (leg) and Isaac Okoro (knee) will not be.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
GG Jackson: Out - Foot
Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Ankle
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Inactive - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Inactive - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
BULLS
Nick Richards: Available - Back
Collin Sexton: Out - Leg
Isaac Okoro: Out - Knee
Jaden Ivey: Out - Knee
Anfernee Simons: Out - Wrist
Zach Collins: Out - Toe
Lachlan Olbrich: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Mac McClung: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Yuki Kawamura: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 16, 7:00 p.m. CST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 104.3 FM/670 AM (Chicago)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Chicago Bulls (27-40) meet for the first of two regular season matchup.
The Grizzlies are 26-33 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 10-20 in road games. The Grizzlies split the season series against the Bulls in the 2024-2025 regular season while the Bulls were victorious in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Cedric Coward
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F Taylor Hendricks
BULLS
G Josh Giddey
G Tre Jones
C Jalen Smith
F Matas Buzelis
F Leonard Miller
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +6.5 (-112), Bulls -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +210, Bulls -255
Total points scored: 243.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Detroit Pistons: "I wouldn't necessarily call it inconsistency. We struggled with their size and physicality the whole night. 74 points in the paint, that pretty much tells the story."
Iisalo on Ty Jerome: "Ty's been very solid for us the whole time. He's turned into one of the premiere creators in the whole league, able to create shots for himself and for others, and he gets the toughest assignments every night. Today, Pistons were able to put a lot of length, lot of physicality on him. They also stepped up on the pick-and-rolls to try to get the ball out of his hands, but somehow he always finds a way."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket