Luka, LeBron keep Grizzlies losing against good teams

They have been the Memphis mediocrities this season.

The Grizzlies have been the definition of an NBA stuck in the middle, one that withers the weaklings but peters out against the powers. That continued again Friday, with a loss to Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. A strong third quarter tied the game entering the fourth, but the Lakers outscored Memphis, 28-21 from there.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 65 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists -- Doncic had 20 free throw attempts, three fewer than the entire Grizzlies team. That was expected, to a degress. More problematic? Former Memphis forward Jake LaRavia scoring 21 on 8 of 12 shooting.

Jaren Jackson, Jr., scored 25 points but had just one rebound and was a minus-27. Ja Morant scored 16 but was back to inefficient shooting, including missing all three of his three-point attempts. The Memphis bench -- primarily Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cam Spencer and Jock Landale -- was the major reason the game was reasonably close. Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies in minutes with 31, even though he didn't start, a trend continuing of the reserves getting as much as or more run than the starters.

There's another, much worse, trend.

The Grizzlies still haven't beaten a winning team other than the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of November. Yes, November. In December and January, their wins have come against the lowly Kings, Clippers (twice), Jazz, Bucks (without Giannis) and Trail Blazers -- other than the Timberwolves. They've lost to the Spurs, Thunder, 76ers and Lakers, as well as the lower class Wizards and Jazz.

Simply, this doesn't suggest Memphis is ready to move up in the West. The schedule toughens significantly in January and February, and until Zach Edey returns to man the center spot, the defense may remain leaky. All of this should be considered as the front office decides whether to buy or sell prior to the February trade deadline. How can the Grizzlies be trusted to compete for a playoff spot, and beyond, if they can't beat any team with a pulse?

Memphis gets another shot Sunday at the Lakers, but it's hard to see the results being different unless Morant and Jackson, Jr., are more impactful than they were Friday. Same for the games after, against the Spurs, Suns and Thunder. Any of those wins would be Memphis's best in weeks.