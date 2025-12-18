The Grizzlies traveled to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Wednesday night and left with a 116-110 win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. continued his good stretch of basketball after having a very slow start to the season.

The Grizzlies didn't just win on the back of Jackson; there were numerous big contributors in their road win and Memphis continues their climb up the Western Conference ladder.

1. Jaren Jackson Jr.- A

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) gets up in the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

The two-time All-Star followed up his 31-point, 5 block performance with an impressive 28-point game. Jackson was the Grizzlies offensive engine, and an anchor defensively. Jackson gathered 12 boards, 3 blocks, and a steal. The Timberwolves continued to attack Jackson all night and the former defensive player of the year showed the Timberwolves why that just wasn't the right choice. After a tough start, Jackson is beginning to find his footing, along with the Grizzlies. As the Grizzlies get healthy, Jackson's success will be crucial.

Jaren Jackson Jr tonight:



28 PTS

12 REB

3 BLK



First double-double of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9VWdUuUg6k — Real Sports (@realapp) December 18, 2025

2. Jock Landale- A

Dec 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies frontcourt was up for the challenge against Naz Reid, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. Landale put together one of his best performances of the season, scoring 20 points --8/15 from the floor-- bringing in 10 boards, and gathering 2 steals with a block. Landale has been a huge rotation piece for the Grizzlies and stepped up once again in Edey's absence. If Landale can continue to stretch the floor for the Grizzlies (42.9% from three) he can be a huge role player down the line.

Jock Landale from the corner... SWISH.



Memphis up 5 with 3:21 left on NBA TV 👀 pic.twitter.com/KyvPwmdszd — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2025

3. Jaylen Wells- C+

Dec 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The second-year guard was a positive for the Grizzlies tonight but struggled from the floor only shooting 38.5% from the field. Wells still notched 17 points and was a fierce force defensively, gathering four steals. The 6'7 guard out of Washington State continues improve of both ends of the floor and looks like another hit by Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman.

Great move from Jaylen Wells who is going deeper into the bag every game pic.twitter.com/quu2ossCCD — Bryson Wright (@BrysonWright3) December 18, 2025

The Grizzlies win puts them one game below .500 in a time they are getting healthy. They got Brandon Clarke back tonight --who struggled-- but they have proven night in and night out that they can prosper no matter who is on the floor. The growth of the Grizzlies rookies is the most encouraging thing from this season, but they also aren't far from a rise in the West, especially as they begin to get healthy.

Coach Iisalo has shown his team can deal with adversity, now it's just whether or not they can continue to build off it.