Unlikely heroes emerge to help Grizzlies notch upset over Timberwolves

1. Griz bigs play huge to help overcome Gobert, Randle up front

With Zach Edey sidelined for his third straight game, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jock Landale rose up and made the difference despite a big game from Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert (16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks), one of the NBA’s top defenders. The Grizzlies swept a two-game roadie as a result, defeating the Timberwolves 116-110 after routing the Clippers in L.A. to open the week.



Jackson followed up Monday’s season-best 31-point night against the Clippers with a 28-point effort to go with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Landale didn’t start since Brandon Clarke got the nod in his return to action, but made the difference when it mattered most in finishing with 20 points and 10 boards.



Jackson and Landale combined to shoot 18-for-33, including 6-for-12 from 3-point range, but it was often how timely their buckets were that helped make the difference in Memphis taking back control after the Timberwolves surged ahead early in the third quarter.



Edey should be back by mid-January barring any setbacks, but it’s nice to see Jackson finally producing after a dreadful funk and Landale continuing to pay dividends as a reliable fill-in. He helped draw Gobert out of the paint by firing up a team-high nine 3-point attempts, draining four.



Head coach Tuomas Iisalo started a huge lineup with Clarke starting inside next to Jackson and Aldama alongside a big backcourt manned by Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward. The lineup featured no natural point guard but didn’t hurt the Grizzlies, who actually won the first quarter 29-27.



Aldama led the team in minutes played (34:18), grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded three steals to go along with his eight points.





2. Clarke looked rusty, but provided energy boost

Clarke deserves his flowers, returning from knee surgery in March sooner than most expected. It was a nice nod of respect from Iisalo to start him, and although he was rusty and finished a team-worst minus-15 while out on the floor, he still brought something to the table with his activity.



Clarke always competes and juices up teammates, so it was well worth it to give him over 16 minutes to work off rust and play a meaningful role. All three of his boards were on the offensive end and although he finished just 2-for-7, there wasn’t a moment when you questioned whether he came back too early or was holding back any intensity. Clarke was aggressive and provided welcome toughness with Edey out.





3. Memphis bench delivers best in battle of shorthanded teams

Both teams came into Wednesday’s game shorthanded. Memphis’ injury report is always among the NBA’s longest, while Minnesota was without Anthony Edwards for a third straight contest and has been without Mike Conley Jr. too, so whoever got more productivity from their bench was always going to have a great chance to win.



At one point in the second half, the Timberwolves had a commanding edge in bench points thanks to 2024 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid rolling and Terrence Shannon Jr. hitting 3-pointers on the final possession of the first quarter and the first possession of the second, but Memphis ultimately took control in this department in the second half, dramatically altering the course of the game.



The Grizzlies went on a 33-5 run in bench scoring thanks to Landale’s huge output and guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Vince Williams Jr. setting the table and pressuring nicely on the defensive end. On a night where Cam Spencer was absent due to personal reasons, seeing the rest of the bench rise up to help overcome Minnesota played a massive role in producing an upset. O-Max Prosper deserves props, too, playing just over 15 minutes and making three of four shots while playing with great energy.



Even without Edwards suiting up, the Timberwolves were a heavy favorite, closing as 7-point chalk due to coming into the game as winners of seven of eight. Minnesota had an 8-1 run going at Target Center and had a lot of advantages since this ended up being a clutch game inside the final 5:00, but the Grizzlies did everything they had to in order to hold on. It was one of Memphis’ best efforts all season, lifting the team to 2-12 against opponents with winning records.





