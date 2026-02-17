Things have not gone according to plan for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season.

The Grizzlies have won just 20 games in the first half of the season, and trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz signaled that the team is entering a rebuild. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the Grizzlies will embrace the tank and win only seven more games in the final couple of months of the season.

"Ja Morant is still around because the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't trade him without attaching assets, but the rest of the core that posted back-to-back 50 win seasons is gone. Desmond Bane's departure lowered expectations in the preseason, but Jaren Jackson's exit for a pick-heavy package completely torpedoes any chance of competitive basketball from here on out," Hughes wrote.

"The Grizzlies are rebuilding, and they've got the tools to do it effectively. With 13 first-rounders in the next seven drafts and a young core led by Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and a handful of prospects acquired in the Jackson deal, Memphis' distant future is bright.

"None of those assets will have much impact during the rest of this season as the Grizzlies pivot into full tank mode, hoping to improve the quality of their own 2026 first-rounder."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer speaks to the referee during the fourth quarter. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Grizzlies Projected For 7 More Wins

The Grizzlies have 29 games left on the schedule, so Hughes believes their final record over the course of the second half will be 7-22. That record should certainly put the Grizzlies among the bottom of the barrel, giving them a chance to earn a high draft pick in a loaded 2026 rookie class.

The Grizzlies are in position to completely rebuild, and the hope is that this year's draft will help kick start that. The team has Zach Edey and Cedric Coward, but they are in need of adding someone that can be a true number one option. Luckily for the Grizzlies, there are a few options in the draft this Summer that could fulfill that role.

Players like BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, and Duke big man Cameron Boozer are potential options for the Grizzlies that could help get them back on track.

The Grizzlies return to the court on Friday against the Jazz. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

