The Memphis Grizzlies once again faced a second half collapse, this time in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Memphis was too slow, too undermanned, and simply did not have enough to hang with NOLA for a full 48 minutes.

Three takeaways from another tough loss.

An epic third quarter collapse

Believe it or not, Memphis actually held the lead against New Orleans at halftime, by three points. Then the third quarter happened, and the Pelicans won that frame 35-15. The Grizzlies were not able to get good shots consistently, and they were incapable of stopping the Pelicans both from beyond the arc and at the rim.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who must be able to step up and play a full four quarters of basketball in order for the Grizzlies to compete, didn't do so in this game. It was the Pelicans that had the energy, NOLA who took the fight to Memphis. The Grizzlies miss the likes of Zach Edey and Ja Morant terribly, but for those that did play in this game some real soul searching is required.

Why do things start so well, then fall apart so drastically? The search for answers continues.

A poor night for GG Jackson, but in a good way

One of the biggest examples of Memphis' issues on this night was young GG Jackson. Context matters here - GG is having the best two-way season on both ends of the floor of his entire career in multiple ways. And at 21-years-old, even though he's in his third NBA season he will have games where he struggles.

This was one of those games....but not in how you'd expect.

While GG did not have his shooting stroke (2-10 shooting), he did clean the glass (eight rebounds) and post an impressing five assists. We're used to seeing GG get a bucket at will, but not contribute in other spaces. In this game, the script was flipped.

So while GG didn't shoot well, he showed a lot of positivity toward helping with winning basketball. And the Grizzlies will win again someday.

Perhaps GG will be part of it.

Turnovers remind us a point guard is coming

Memphis suffered through far too many lost possessions in this one. 20 turnovers means 20 lost opportunities to score, and Cedirc Coward and Vince Williams Jr. were the main culprits. These are two wings that are asked to be far more than they are supposed to be as facilitators. Coward as a rookie wing and Williams Jr. as a role playing 3 and D player should not have to bear so much of the burden here.

Thankfully, help is on the way.

Ty Jerome is nearing his regular season debut for the Grizzlies. And whether it comes as a starter (eventually it should, if Ja Morant is traded) or as a reserve to begin with, his presence should make life far easier for Coward, Williams Jr., Cam Spencer, and everyone else who has been playing outside of their ideal slot on the roster.

The Grizzlies are right back in action Saturday night at home in Memphis against the Minnesota Timberwolves.