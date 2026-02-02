Memphis Grizzlies Losing Streak Leads to Power Rankings Disaster

The Memphis Grizzlies are in free fall as they have lost their last six games. The team is firmly in the lottery for the Western Conference, and things aren't looking up anytime soon.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings and moved the Grizzlies down one spot from No. 23 to 24.

"The Grizzlies have lost six straight games and are 3-13 since late December, sliding from ninth to 12th place in the Western Conference," Schuhmann wrote.

"After completing their two-game series with the Wolves on Monday, the Grizzlies will go into the All-Star break with their longest road trip of the season (five games over eight days). Their best shot at getting back in the SoFi Play-In Tournament mix may be a back-to-back in Portland over the weekend."

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II defends. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Grizzlies Continue to Struggle in Power Rankings

The only teams that rank below the Grizzlies are the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Sacramento Kings. Things are looking bleak for the Grizzlies, and there's reason to believe things won't be getting better anytime soon.

Injuries have completely ravaged the team, and without the right healthy players, the Grizzlies will continue to struggle when it comes to winning games.

"Ja Morant has missed 11 of the last 13 games and Scotty Pippen Jr. still hasn’t played, but Ty Jerome made his season debut (as the starting point guard) on Saturday, and he scored 20 points in less than 20 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. was out with a quad injury, and it was the Grizzlies’ worst defensive game (131 points allowed on 101 possessions) since early November," Schuhmann wrote.

With the trade deadline this week, things could change even more for the Grizzlies. With the current setup, the team might be looking at selling some of its top assets. If that were to be the case, the Grizzlies will almost certainly lock themselves into a lottery spot for the upcoming draft, which is viewed as one of the more intriguing draft classes in recent memory.

It might be in their best interest to let their injured players rest in order to come into the 2026-27 season fully healthy with a chance to get back in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies are back in action tonight when they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories