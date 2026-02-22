Memphis Grizzlies-Miami Heat Final Injury Update: Several players' status revealed

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Walter Clayton Jr. (calf) will play in Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat while Kyle Anderson (knee) will not.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro (ribs), Norman Powell (illness), Dru Smith (calf) will all play after being listed as questionable, while Davion Mitchell (illness) and Nikola Jovic (back) will not suit up.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Available - Calf Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Out - Knee

Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Available - Toe Injury Management

Kyle Anderson: Out - Knee

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Available - Ribs

Norman Powell: Available - Illness

Davion Mitchell: Out - Illness

Dru Smith: Available - Calf

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. CST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-33) and Miami Heat (30-27) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 32-point, 146-114, win in Memphis on October 24. The Grizzlies are 27-31 all-time versus the Heat during the regular season, including 15-14 in home games and 12-17 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Jahmai Mashack

G Jaylen Wells

C Lawson Lovering

F GG Jackson

F Taylor Hendricks

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +11.5 (-108), Heat -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +425, Heat -575

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo after their win over the Utah Jazz: "I thought we were the more consistent team, consistent effort. Execution was very bad to start the game from us, was kind of understandable with the roles that we had out there and the little break, but I thought, especially second half, our defense stepped up a lot, created some transition opportunities and, overall, won the possession game and created better quality works and deserved to win."

