Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers Complete NBA Trade Deadline Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies are continuing to get involved in the NBA traded line, making a small move with the Philadelphia 76ers to help them with some roster flexibility.

"The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. This gives the 76ers the flexibility to complete conversion of two-way Dominick Barlow," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Grizzlies Get Eric Gordon in Salary Dump

The Grizzlies had the open roster spot to take Gordon's contract on. So they made the move with the Sixers in order to get the pick swap. This deadline for the Grizzlies has been all about asset allocation, and Memphis now has one of the deepest cupboards in the league when it comes to future draft capital.

Gordon will almost certainly be bought out by the Grizzlies so that he can go and sign a contract for the rest of the season with a team that is more likely to contend for a title.

Gordon, 37, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Hollywood before being traded to the New Orleans Hornets in the infamous Chris Paul blockbuster trade. He spent five seasons in the Big Easy before signing with the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2016.

Gordon played six years in the Space City with the Rockets, becoming the Sixth Man of the Year in 2017 and finishing as the runner-up in 2018. He was part of some big Rockets contending teams, but never was able to finish the job and win a championship.

After his time with the Rockets ended in the 2022-23 campaign, he rejoined the Clippers for a chance to contend for a championship. Those efforts fell short as well, which led him to the Phoenix Suns for the 2023-24 campaign. Once again, Gordon was on the short end of the stick and signed with the 76ers, who have stashed him on the bench for most of his time with the team. He has appeared in 45 games across two seasons for the Sixers and primarily played the role of veteran voice.

Now, Gordon can continue his career with a shot with a champion, which could mean a reunion with the Rockets, who are fourth in the Western Conference standings.

