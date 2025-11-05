Three prospects Grizzlies can watch for 2026 NBA Draft
The Memphis Grizzlies are a team to watch when it comes to the 2026 NBA Draft.
The team could have two lottery picks and a high second-round selection to work with in a class that has been widely praised by critics. Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft at the beginning of college basketball season and has the Grizzlies taking three promising prospects.
No. 8: Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina
"The preseason film on Caleb Wilson aligned with the high school tape that shows a unique defensive weapon, an easy-basket finisher, a capable mid-range shooter and overall raw offensive player in the half-court," Wasserman wrote.
"By June, his sales pitch figures to revolve around the translatability and value of his defensive tools and athleticism in the open floor and at the rim, along with the potential tied to the grab-and-go and shotmaking flashes."
Wilson has a ton of athleticism and he should be someone to watch, but his size is the only thing holding him back from being a strong defender in the league. He needs to add some muscle, but he is 19 years old and has time to develop and grow.
No. 12: Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa
"Bennett Stirtz operates as both a lead ball-handler and connector with his shooting and passing IQ. Despite earning attention from scouts after consecutive 21-point games in the NCAA tournament, he was quick to pass on the draft and announce a transfer to Iowa," Wassetman wrote.
"With advanced ball-handling, shooting, finishing feel and decision-making, he seems prepared to replicate last year's offensive success against more credible opponents. Creativity, shotmaking, IQ and overwhelmingly strong analytics should help scouts see past his athletic limitations."
Stirtz showed a ton of promise at Drake and could be someone to watch now that he's in a better conference in the Big Ten with Iowa. Wasserman compares Stirtz to Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, giving the team a potential backup with more NBA readiness than most prospects at the ripe age of 22.
No. 34: Dash Daniels, SG, Australia
"At 17 years old, Dash Daniels is playing a regular role for Melbourne providing some ball-handling, shotmaking and defensive pressure," Wasserman wrote.
"His floater and touch shots remain his most dependable weapons right now. Shooting isn't a strength, but he's capable when given room. Daniels is still more of a defensive guard, but that defense mixed with the versatility to operate out of both guard spots will appeal to scouts."
Dash, the brother of Atlanta Hawks guard and All-NBA Defensive First-teamer Dyson Daniels, is hoping to follow his family legacy into the league. If he's able to do that with the Grizzlies, they would get someone who fits their brand of grittiness on the defensive end.
He has more to iron out on offense, but his performance in the NBL this season will determine how much he would be worth taking a flier on.
