Grizzlies have bright spot amidst Ja Morant chaos
The Memphis Grizzlies are dealing with a lot of early challenges this season, but it isn't all doom and gloom.
The Grizzlies have been notorious at drafting the right players and it looks like they may have hit on another prospect or two for the 2025 NBA Draft. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz gave the Grizzlies an "A" in his report card for the rookie class so far this season.
"The Memphis Grizzlies have their share of issues right now, although the 2025 rookie class is not one of them," Swartz wrote. "Cedric Coward ranks second among all rookies in scoring (15.3 points per game) and is tied for third in rebounding (5.0) to go along with his 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks. He's also drilled 48.3 percent of his three-pointers and showcased multi-positional defense.
"Javon Small, the No. 48 overall pick, ranks fourth among rookies in assists (3.7 per game) and has filled in admirably behind Ja Morant with injuries to Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome. The Grizzlies did really, really well in the draft once again."
Grizzlies rookie class off to strong start
Coward has a very strong chance of being on the All-Rookie First Team this season if he continues to play at the level he has been at. The No. 11 overall pick looks like someone the Grizzlies can build around in the long run.
Considering the fact that the Grizzlies traded up in the draft to select Coward, that looks like a strong investment out of the gate. He still has a lot of room for growth (and regression) but signs point to him being a long-term player in the NBA, with a good chance a chunk of that comes with the Grizzlies.
As for Small, he is getting an opportunity with the point guard rotation struggling to stay healthy, but he looks like someone that could stick around if he gets more playing time.
The Grizzlies rookies are back in action when they take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanFuel Sports Network locally or stream it on NBA League Pass out-of-market.
