Ja Morant's struggles send Memphis Grizzlies sprawling in NBA power rankings
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-7 through 11 games, placing them in 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The team's struggles have been apparent and loud, which is why PFSN writer Brandon Austin has the Grizzlies at No. 21 in his latest NBA power rankings.
"The Memphis Grizzlies have started the season poorly, going 1-4 in a week marked by Ja Morant’s suspension and inconsistent play. Morant’s shooting is alarmingly low, at 37.9% from the field and 12.8% from three-point range, which hurts the team’s performance. Despite Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return, the Grizzlies are 4-6 and struggling on both ends. They lack the cohesion and defense needed to compete at a high level," Austin wrote.
Grizzlies, star point guard Ja Morant struggling in NBA power rankings
The teams ranked behind the Grizzlies to make up the bottom third of the league include the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
While the Grizzlies have struggled with Morant at the point guard position, they are happy with how rookie guard Cedric Coward has played.
"Rookie Cedric Coward has been a rare bright spot, using his athleticism and shooting to make an impact. He ranks third in team scoring and connects on over 43.6% from deep. With Morant’s dissatisfaction and unstable production, a rebuild might be inevitable to reset the franchise. Memphis looks lost and lacks the competitiveness to challenge in a tough Western Conference," Austin wrote.
Coward, the No. 11 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, is viewed as one of the potential building blocks for the Grizzlies alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. Morant would also be considered as part of that group, but his vocal displeasure of the direction the team is going in should sound alarms for the Grizzlies.
If the team continues to move downward in the NBA power rankings, a trade involving Morant could happen in the not-too-distant future.
The Grizzlies will look to bounce back this week with games against the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
