Memphis Grizzlies sign former first-round pick to help after Ja Morant injury

The Memphis Grizzlies' injury woes are continuing, so they are adding a former first-round pick to help fill in a roster spot for the time being.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are signing shooting guard Kobe Bufkin to a 10-day hardship exception contract.

"The Memphis Grizzlies plan to sign guard Kobe Bufkin via 10-day hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft, gets called up from the Lakers' South Bay G League team and enters his third NBA season," Charania tweeted.

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to sign guard Kobe Bufkin via 10-day hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft, gets called up from the Lakers' South Bay G League team and enters his third NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2025

Bufkin joins Grizzlies on new deal

The Grizzlies are bringing in Bufkin for reinforcements, but there is no guarantee that he will be in the lineup for long. The team already has Vince Williams Jr., Cam Spencer and Jahmai Mashack in the point guard rotation, while Jaylen Wells, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and John Konchar round out the backcourt.

Bufkin began his career as the No. 15 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but didn't see the court often with his first team. Bufkin played in just 17 games in his rookie year followed by 10 games in his second season.

Bufkin was traded this offseason to the Brooklyn Nets, giving him the chance at a fresh start. He failed to make the Nets' roster out of training camp, so he moved on to the G League, where he ended up with the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate.

Bufkin was then traded to the South Bay Lakers, where he has been this season. Now, he gets a chance to give the Grizzlies some legs in a tough time, so he can showcase his talents in the NBA for another shot at sticking in the league.

“I’m still a young guy, I got to make an impact somehow, got to stand out somehow, and that’s one of the ways,” Bufkin said via ClutchPoints contributor David Yapokowitz. “Everybody knows that if you’re young, you got to stand out in that category. That’s just something I try to do every time I step on the court.”

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories

Ja Morant's struggles send Memphis Grizzlies sprawling in NBA power rankings

Three prospects Grizzlies can watch for in 2026 NBA Draft

Grizzlies get first taste of Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Memphis Grizzlies reveal timeline for Ja Morant injury

Ja Morant injury could push Memphis Grizzlies down in NBA power rankings