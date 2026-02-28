The Memphis Grizzlies destroyed the Dallas Mavericks last night 124-105. Their balanced attack, led by Cam Spencer, overwhelmed the short-handed Mavericks. Wins are hard to come by this season. Memphis is 22-36 on the year. They have a great chance to turn their treasure chest of picks in the coveted 2026 class into something transformational. Jonathan Wasserman released a mock draft, and the Grizzlies made some interesting selections.

The Picks



Wasserman has Memphis selecting Darius Acuff Jr. with the 8th overall pick in the draft. He writes, “Consistency, efficient decision-making, and late-game execution have helped Darius Acuff Jr. plow through scouts' early worries about height and athleticism. But the ability to explode for 49 points in a double-overtime win against a ranked opponent pointed to outlier star qualities and upside.

Analytics people may question numbers like his defensive playmaking and rebounding rates. But after the top three of this draft, he's putting himself in the conversation with eye-testers who'll watch and detect special change of speed for advantage creation, lethal pull-up and spot-up shooting, an ultra-sharp floater game, and the type of quarterback feel—balancing scoring with passing—that NBA coaches crave in lead guards.”

He has Memphis taking Chris Cenac Jr. with the 17th overall pick. “January was a strong month for Chris Cenac, and the confident shot-making has carried into February.

His production is going to fluctuate throughout the season based on Houston's depth and the freshman's role. But his tools and skill set will continue to stand out, with Cenac showing clear three-point range, rebounding instincts, and athleticism for finishing at the rim.

Assuming he continues to build on his shooting over the next few years, his archetype seems very translatable to a supporting role, being a 6'11" big who can stretch the floor and provide easy buckets and interior activity,” Wasserman wrote.

He has the Grizzlies taking Juke Harris 32nd overall. “Interest in Juke Harris has gradually grown with the consistent shot-making and frequent trips to the free-throw line. He's averaging 21.2 points on 14.3 shots, scoring efficiently with spot-up and movement shooting, plus aggressive transition and dribble-handoff drives that showcase his long strides, length, and paint touch.

The unpredictable breakout had scouts hesitant to buy in early in the season, but Harris has performed well against top-50 teams (11.3 BPM).

He's now generating first-round buzz as teams begin to buy into the NBA wing physical profile, off-ball scoring, defensive playmaking tools, and fearless energy.”

Darius Acuff Jr.

If the Grizzlies can land Acuff at the 8th pick, it is a no-brainer. He is the best point guard in the class, in my opinion. He is a coveted three-level scorer. He shoots a high percentage from the three-point line, both off the ball and off the bounce. He is an elite processor of information. He can read defenses no matter what coverage you throw at him. He is the strongest point guard in the class and is tough as nails. This is a home run. He is currently 3rd on my big board.

Chris Cenac Jr.

This is another player who would be a steal at the 17th overall pick. He doesn’t put up gaudy numbers on a loaded Houston team, but he is one of their most impactful players. He is a switchable monster defensively and is very good at rebounding the basketball. He is working on his outside shot. He projects as a stretch big that you could pair with Edey long term. The issue is I don’t think he’ll be there for the Grizzlies to take. He is currently 13th on my big board.

Juke Harris

Once you get into the 2nd round of the draft, you are looking for guys who can fit a role. Juke can do that with his shooting ability, it appears. He has good size and length, but I have my concerns. He moves like a box truck and can only run in straight lines. Yes, he uses physicality to slash into the lane, but it takes a long time for him to get there. If shooting is what you are looking for, Juke has it. He just doesn’t have the ability to handle or defend well at the next level unless he fixes his foot speed. Dailyn Swain may be the better option here.