The Memphis Grizzlies are playing their fifth game in eight nights, but fortunately for them, they’ll see a weaker version of the Warriors in Golden State. They’ve only been prosperous on their recent road trip in Sacramento, yet being undermanned will present challenges.

The Warriors have the second-highest-scoring bench behind the Grizzlies, yet both teams’ reserves will be limited due to players inserted into the starting lineup.

This could look like an epic AAU battle. Here is what you need to know.

Spencer v. Spencer

NBA players usually bring a little extra in their matchups with family members, and this should be no different with Cam and Pat Spencer. Both move well off the ball, but the former is the one who has gotten the most opportunities this season. Expect Cam to be more on-ball than his brother as a secondary playmaker. Still, Pat has to be guarded closely because he is also a proficient 3-point shooter.

No unnecessary risks on defense

The Warriors are a well-coached team, and their ball movement will presumably still be good by increasing the number of passes with fewer penetrators. Defenders cannot get caught in “no man’s land,” or better put, between the corner and paint since the pass will rip them apart. Keep in mind that the Warriors attempt the most catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in the NBA (34.3), and they make the most (12.6), too.

One of the players they’ll need to be alert for is Al Horford. At age 39, he’s mostly a deep shooter now, and while not making the highest percentage (34.8), he can’t be closed out to recklessly, giving up a lane.

Channeling the right energy and leaning Jerome

Kyle Anderson is a bigger body and should slightly help on the boards, but the team is still small and exploitable. Aside from boxing out well they must commit to chasing loose balls like their paychecks are on the line because they have no other choice and cannot let the Warriors have extra opportunities for the snipers.

Furthermore, it shouldn’t be underestimated how much players want to remind their old teams what they are missing. Ty Jerome spent a season there (2022-23; 45 games), and didn’t get close to showing what kind of a weapon he could be. Until Ja Morant returns, Jerome is the team’s best option in the half court, although, they could make his job easier for him by putting him in motion so multiple defenders aren’t keyed in initially on his action.