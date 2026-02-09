Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 7, 9:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Bay Area (California)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 95.7 FM The Game (California)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (20-31) and Golden State Warriors (28-25) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Warriors having won the first in October. The Warriors won the season series, 3-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 52-59 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 19-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Kyle Anderson

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

WARRIORS

G Pat Spencer

G De'Anthony Melton

C Draymond Green

F Moses Moody

F Gui Santos

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Calf

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

WARRIORS

Stephen Curry: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

Jimmy Butler III: Out - Knee

Seth Curry: Out - Back

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +7 (-110), Grizzlies -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +220, Blazers -270

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Blazers: "I was very proud of how the guys came out after yesterday. Like I said, I didn't think we had the necessary effort yesterday. Today, I don't think that was the issue. Guys really fought, shot the ball pretty well for a long time there and overall, did a lot of things that we need in order to win the game."

"In the fourth, they made a few shots for three that were tough, thought we could've had little better point-of-attack defense at some crucial stages but we got some open looks, today they didn't go down. Very encouraging performance from several of our young guys."

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket