Is This the End? Grading Ja Morant’s Disappointing Season with the Grizzlies

It's hard to evaluate a player when he’s barely on the court, and that’s exactly the issue with Ja Morant’s 2025-26 season. In what can only be described as a disappointing and frustrating year, Morant appeared in just 20 games, continuing a troubling trend. Over the last three seasons combined, he’s played only 79 games.

For a player who once looked like a future MVP and the face of the franchise, this season felt like another step in the wrong direction. His production dipped across the board, his efficiency declined, and most importantly, his availability remained the biggest concern.

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) reacts with Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What He Did Well

Even in a down year, there were still flashes of what makes Morant special. His playmaking remains elite. He averaged a career-high 8.1 assists per game, showing that he can still orchestrate an offense at a high level when he’s on the floor.

His free-throw shooting also improved, rising to 89% from 82% the previous season. That kind of growth matters, especially for a player who thrives attacking the rim and drawing contact. But beyond those areas, the positives were limited. In such a small sample size, it’s difficult to take much more away.

What Needs Improvement

This section starts, and honestly ends, with availability. Morant simply has to be on the court. Whether it’s injuries or off-court issues, the Grizzlies cannot build around a player who isn’t consistently playing. When he did play, the efficiency wasn’t there. He averaged 19.5 points per game, but on just 41% shooting from the field and a concerning 23% from three-point range. That’s a steep drop from previous seasons and continues a downward trend since his breakout year.

His three-point shooting, in particular, has become a major weakness. Defenses are increasingly comfortable sagging off him, which limits his ability to attack and puts more pressure on his athleticism. Simply put, Morant needs to regain efficiency, improve his shooting, and most importantly, stay healthy and available.

What’s Next?

There are growing signs that Morant’s time in Memphis may be coming to an end. Reports surfaced that he did not attend end-of-season interviews, and the organization reportedly explored trade options at the deadline. Those are not small developments.

For a franchise that once built everything around him, the tone has clearly shifted. Between the injuries, declining production, and ongoing uncertainty, it may make sense for Memphis to reset. At this point, it feels more likely than not that Morant has played his last games for the Grizzlies.

Final Grade: D

It’s tough to give anything higher. The talent is undeniable, but availability, efficiency, and consistency matter more. Until those issues are addressed, Ja Morant’s career will continue trending in the wrong direction, and now, potentially, in a new city.