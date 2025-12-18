The Grizzlies young core is catalyzing their turnaround

The Grizzlies have won 9 of their last 12, recovering from a dreadful 4-11 start. This recent stretch has them one game under .500 with a home matchup against the Washington Wizards on deck.

The Grizzlies have battled so much adversity on the injury front this season. Between Ja Morant, offseason acquisition Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, and others. But the Grizzlies have prevailed, and here's how.

The Young Grizzlies Continue to Shine

Zach Kleiman has an eye for talent, and the Grizzlies recent run has been no greater testament of that fact. First it was Zach Edey returning and stabilizing the Grizzlies defense, Cedric Coward, starting a very strong rookie campaign, and now the surge of other young Grizzlies, Cam Spencer, and Jaylen Wells.

Starting with Wells, the second-year player out of Washington State has picked up right where he left off his rookie campaign. During this 12-game stretch, Wells is averaging 16.8 PPG on 69.7% TS – 58.1% on 5.2 2PA/G, 47.4% on 4.8 3PA/G, 83.1% on 4.9 FTA/G. Wells continues to get better each and every night and has stabilized the Grizzlies backcourt while Morant has been out, especially on the defensive end.

The Grizzlies have won 9 of their last 12, and Jaylen Wells over that span has averaged 16.8 PPG on 69.7% TS – 58.1% on 5.2 2PA/G, 47.4% on 4.8 3PA/G, 83.1% on 4.9 FTA/G. pic.twitter.com/gbrUNl9w38 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 18, 2025

Then you move to Cam Spencer who has been the NBA's hottest shooter. Cam Spencer is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 assists on 63.7% shooting from the field and 63.6% from three in an average of 25.5 minutes per game in his last 10 games for the Grizzlies, notching double figures in every contest (The longest active streak in the NBA for someone coming off the bench). Spencer was the 53rd overall pick in last year's draft, amazing production for someone picked in that slot.

Then you move to the 13th overall pick Cedric Coward. Through 27 games, he's averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists and is in the running for NBA Rookie of the year -- although he likely won't win-- Coward is an intriguing prospect who is showing promising results. Coward has a 7'2 wingspan, insane length for a guard, and it has shown on the defensive end where he is averaging 1.6 deflections per contest.

Intrigued by how the drives from Cedric Coward continue to grow. Loop to the side, looks to turn the corner and is cut off. Gets it back, drives a closeout and finishes. Potential is there. pic.twitter.com/bCuuhCPJp0 — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) December 18, 2025

Then you move to Zach Edey whose impact can't go unnoticed. Edey has been troubled with injury, but when he is on the court, it is special. The second year big out of Purdue is averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 boards, and 1.9 blocks, absurd stats in only 25.8 minutes a night. Edey boasts a league best 94,5 defensive rating and continues to grow. He will be out an extended time with an ankle injury, but his long-term health is definitely the focus.

Is There More to Come?

While the Grizzlies have been getting great production from the young core, they are also winning while battling injury. Ja Morant continues to miss time, Ty Jerome has yet to play for the team, Edey is obviously out, No Scotty Pippen Jr, amongst others, the Grizzlies should only get better.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is returning to form, and coach Iisalo has the Grizzlies in a great place, proving one of the most important things in sports; that the Grizzlies can deal with adversity and outside noise like Morant trade rumors.

The Grizzlies have a chance to get back to .500 Saturday and aren't far from a rise in the west.

For More Grizzlies News