

Cam Spencer saved the Memphis Grizzlies in one of their best wins of the season over the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of the back-to-back set, and they next have a date with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Suns are a tougher team than expected, holding a 21-15 record, and are notably better on the offensive glass on the road.

The Grizzlies have played nine games on a back-to-back set and their record is 3-6. It’ll be harder to push the pace without any rest, and the Suns are a top-nine team in guarding the open court. The Suns also have a 61.9 winning percentage when they have one day of rest.

Here is what you need to know.

Play Booker and Brooks tightly and lockdown the shooters

Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks have shot below their capabilities from 3-point range, but they are feasting inside the arc. Both are mid-range threats and have to be played tightly. Booker uses more screens to get loose and is a good passer, so he can hit the roller if he sees a weak double team. Still, he’s only being assisted by the pass on 34.7 percent of his two-pointers. He can break down a defense by himself, and Brooks is one of the strongest players at his position, making it hard to stop him on the move.

Additionally, both cannot be overplayed and off-ball defenders have to do a good job of seeing the ball and man. Phoenix’s offense holds the ball for two seconds on over half its possessions (52.9) and it generates 22.4 wide-open 3-pointers per game, making 38.7 percent of those attempts.

Rebounding

It won’t be easier with heavier legs, but the Grizzlies could take control by hitting the glass as hard as they did against the Spurs (61), which gave them an 11-rebound advantage. Rebounding is an area Memphis and Phoenix are evenly matched. On top of that, Jackson can’t follow up the last game, recovering only a few boards, regardless of spending time on the perimeter. He must be a force so Phoenix doesn't hurt them with too many extra possessions.

Stick with what’s working

The Grizzlies make the fifth-most passes per game. They need to keep the ball and body movement high so Phoenix doesn’t deny entry angles necessary to kickstart the offense. Additionally, Spencer can do a lot of damage on a low usage. He needs to be aggressive on catch-and-go moves, but should get some time on the ball because he’s had 17 games this season, logging at least five assists.

Jackson is a gamer who finds a way to make an impact. If his twos are falling, they’ll need a sharp adjustment, like making his threes while maintaining top-shelf coverage as he did on Tuesday.