The need to contain Lauri Markkanen on Friday against the Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies return on Friday after a four-day break with plans to win their third in a row, which would also mark eight victories in the last 10 games. It will be the first meeting between them and the Utah Jazz this season.

Fortunately for Memphis, the Jazz haven’t learned how to win on the road as they’ve gone 2-8 so far outside of the Delta Center. They struggle to make open 3-pointers and concede the most wide-open trifectas.

It’s hard to know which version of the Jazz will show up, as their coach, Will Hardy, was caught on video recently at a game, demanding his team “F****** play harder.” The same goes for Memphis. While bodies may be fresh, being mentally on point for the task after more days off could take longer to get into. Yet, to their credit, they had only one four-day break earlier in the year and are 1-0 when returning.

Will Hardy being a little bit too vocal during a timeout pic.twitter.com/TF7MuQSPvV — Kato Pariña (@KatoParinaSLC) December 8, 2025

Here is what you need to know.

Containing Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen is a big man who can do it all as a scorer. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the only one with the size and lateral quickness to bother him. He will have his work cut out for him when they are matched up, so he needs to avoid foul trouble so he can challenge Markkanen’s attempts at the hip often. Prompt double-teams will be necessary to take advantage of his weakness as a playmaker for others.

The area he can be beat is on the glass because he is not a good rebounder for his size. Memphis cannot let him have easy putbacks or let loose balls bounce over to him.

Everyone stepping up on the boards and a big night from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Preventing the Jazz extra possessions won’t come easy as they are a top-10 team on the glass, so the squad will need to raise its intensity on the boards with their best rebounder, Zach Edey, out with a stress reaction in his left ankle. They are capable of it, as they’ve been a top-3 team in that department this season and have been first over the last 10 games.

Furthermore, most of Jackson’s connections this year come from Vince Williams Jr., so expect a steadier diet of feeds between them. Consider how the Jazz are an atrocious 3-point defense. Open shots will be there for Jackson on pick-and-pop sets, and he will have plenty of looks on rolls if he is assertive enough.

Limiting turnovers

The Grizzlies commit a high volume of passes per game (326.5), so it’s natural that their turnover percentage has risen slightly over the last 10 outings. They can’t get cute, giving the ball away 20+ times because Utah is a poor transition team, allowing 121.7 points per 100 possessions. Memphis should be able to pick them apart when punching the gas as long as they are careful.