The Memphis Grizzlies announced Sunday that center Zach Edey’s season is over. The 7-foot-4 standout had such a strong run after missing his first 13 games that it became clear Edey would be a cornerstone for the franchise going forward.

That’s still the case, but the Grizzlies have decided not to put any more miles on him this season, setting up a surgery to resolve ongoing discomfort and talar bone stress in his left ankle.

Edey underwent surgery on June 10 to restabilize the lateral ankle joint and address laxity, which forced him to miss time at the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season as he recovered and gained strength through rehab.

Back in December, Edey was shut down with a plan put in place to let him heal up for four weeks before a decision was made on how to proceed. That resulted in a decision to give him even more time to heal.

“This is a management plan to optimize Zach’s long-term health in consultation with the Grizzlies and medical experts,” agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania at the time.

Edey felt discomfort and was diagnosed with a stress reaction that was determined to be dangerous in that it could lead to something far worse if he tried playing through the injury. The decision was made to shelve him through the rest of December.

Edey made the All-Rookie first team last season, but his play thus far has been nothing short of a revelation. After missing the first 13 games following offseason ankle surgery, Edey’s dramatic leap in efficiency and production over the 11 games he participated in had him in the NBA Most Improved Player race.

Edey averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks despite playing just 25.8 minutes per game and produced five double-doubles, putting together games where he’s registered five blocks and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Edey torched Sacramento for 32 points and 17 rebounds on 16-for-20 shooting on Nov. 30 and led the Grizzlies to a 7-3 record in games he started and played more than 20 minutes.

Point guard Ja Morant and Edey have played less than six minutes together all season, so those hoping that the giant center’s presence as a rim protector and pick-and-roll partner would help Morant find his footing won't see that come to fruition.

According to the Grizzlies, Edey is expected to make a full recovery, and a timeline will be provided following the surgery.