Was the Grizzlies draft class naughty or nice?

Happy Holidays to every basketball fan around the world. It’s a magical time of year when we gather with family and friends. We indulge in too much food while consuming endless NBA games. We’re thankful and reflective as the year soon fades into the rearview mirror. NBA Draft analysis is no exception.

Let’s review the 2025 Draft class for your Memphis Grizzlies. According to Bleacher Report’s grades, the Grizzlies walked away with an A-. NBA Retweet on X shared: “Every NBA Team’s Rookie Grading So Far This Season, per @BleacherReport…” with Memphis firmly in the top tier.

Every NBA Teams Rookie Grading So Far This Season, per @BleacherReport



Hornets: A+

Mavs: A

76ers: A

Pelicans: A

Grizzlies: A-

Magic: B+

Warriors: B+

Spurs: B

Celtics:

Jazz: B

Cavs: B-

Wizards: B-

Hawks: B-

Kings: C

Raptors: C

OKC: C

Heat: C

Nets: C-

Pistons: C-

Clippers: C-… pic.twitter.com/usi10DgKF9 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 24, 2025

Memphis was active on draft night. They traded up to pick 11 to select Cedric Coward, the 6’6” scoring machine from Washington State via the Portland Trail Blazers. You can read about how well he played here. Then Memphis selected Javon Small, the dynamic 6’1” defensive point guard from West Virginia. Finally, they acquired the rights to Jahmai Mashack, taking a dart throw late in the draft.

Cedric Coward

Cedric Coward may have had limited Division I experience, but he has already surpassed expectations for the No. 11 pick. He currently ranks sixth among all rookies with 42 made three-pointers this season. He’s sixth in field goals, 11th in assists, and fourth in rebounds. His calm, steady demeanor has allowed him to fit seamlessly into multiple lineup combinations. Coward alone could justify the A- grade.

Javon Small

Javon Small is an underrated, scrappy pickup for Memphis. Selected 48th overall, he has already appeared in nine games and logged over 111 minutes of floor time. His shooting numbers aren’t pretty 31.3% from the field and an atrocious 27.3% from deep but that’s not why he factors into the A-. He’s a point-of-attack nightmare, picking up opposing guards full court while dishing out 3.2 assists per game. He rarely turns the ball over, which is exactly what you want from a backup point guard taken that late in the draft.

Jahmai Mashack

Jahmai Mashack, the 6’4” shooting guard from the University of Tennessee, was considered “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick in the NBA Draft. He has already outperformed most 59th picks by escaping the G League and contributing in six games this season. He’s a long-term project and unlikely to crack the regular rotation, but he’s flashed a 40% three-point stroke even if it’s on very low volume.

The Memphis 2025 NBA Draft class didn’t just check boxes it stabilized a season that could have easily gone sideways. Led by Cedric Coward, this group has delivered real minutes, real production, and real fee for the game while the roster has been battered by injuries to Ja Morant, Zach Edey, and others. That’s rare for any rookie class, let alone one this young. Be thankful, Grizzlies faithful. This draft wasn’t about flash; it was about impact. Memphis nailed it.