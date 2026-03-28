Wells and Jerome's status for Grizzlies-Bulls: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch, Preview
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 28, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 670 AM The Score/104.3 FM (Chicago)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (24-49) and Chicago Bulls (29-44) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Bulls winning the first two, (with the Bulls winning the first, 132-107, on Mar. 16).
The Grizzlies are 26-34 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 10-21 in road games. The Bulls split the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season.
STANDINGS STAKES: The Grizzlies enter the game as the 12th seed in the West, .005 of a win percentage point behind the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and half a game ahead of the 13th-seeded Dallas Mavericks, along with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.
The Bulls, on the other hand, come into this game as the 12th seed in the East, half a game behind the 11th-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and 12 games ahead of the Washington Wizards.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Javon Small
G Cedric Coward
C Taylor Hendricks
F Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F GG Jackson
BULLS
G Tre Jones
G Josh Giddey
C Guerschon Yabusele
F Isaac Okoro
F Matas Buzelis
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe
Ty Jerome: Day-to-day - Ankle
Javon Small: Active - Back/Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Out - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Out - Ankle/Two-Way
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
BULLS
Nick Richards: Day-to-day - Elbow
Anfernee Simons: Out - Wrist
Jaden Ivey: Out - Knee
Jalen Smith: Out - Calf
Zach Collins: Out - Toe
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
Yuki Kawamura: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Mac McClung: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Lachlan Olbrich: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-106), Bulls -3.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +150, Bulls -178
Total points scored: 245.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Olivier-Maxence Prosper's big game and shooting development in the loss to the Houston Rockets: "Power of practice and it's not only like always talk about putting in the hours, but it's also what he puts into those hours and his focus and, let's say, how present he is in every one.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket