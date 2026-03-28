Wells and Jerome's status for Grizzlies-Bulls: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch, Preview

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 28, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 670 AM The Score/104.3 FM (Chicago)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (24-49) and Chicago Bulls (29-44) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Bulls winning the first two, (with the Bulls winning the first, 132-107, on Mar. 16).

The Grizzlies are 26-34 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 10-21 in road games. The Bulls split the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season.

STANDINGS STAKES: The Grizzlies enter the game as the 12th seed in the West, .005 of a win percentage point behind the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and half a game ahead of the 13th-seeded Dallas Mavericks, along with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

The Bulls, on the other hand, come into this game as the 12th seed in the East, half a game behind the 11th-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and 12 games ahead of the Washington Wizards.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Cedric Coward

C Taylor Hendricks

F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F GG Jackson

BULLS

G Tre Jones

G Josh Giddey

C Guerschon Yabusele

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe

Ty Jerome: Day-to-day - Ankle

Javon Small: Active - Back/Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Out - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Out - Ankle/Two-Way

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

BULLS

Nick Richards: Day-to-day - Elbow

Anfernee Simons: Out - Wrist

Jaden Ivey: Out - Knee

Jalen Smith: Out - Calf

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

Yuki Kawamura: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Mac McClung: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Lachlan Olbrich: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-106), Bulls -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +150, Bulls -178

Total points scored: 245.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Olivier-Maxence Prosper's big game and shooting development in the loss to the Houston Rockets: "Power of practice and it's not only like always talk about putting in the hours, but it's also what he puts into those hours and his focus and, let's say, how present he is in every one.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket