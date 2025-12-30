Why January 2026 will shape the new year for Memphis

The Grizzlies will enter 2026 as the Western Conferences 9th seed, stuck in the play-in.

But the 9-seed isn't all that bad, when you consider how the Grizzlies season has begun. The Grizzlies have dealt with numerous injuries (still are), Morant drama, and have leaned into their youth.

The Grizzlies were 4-11 at one point, now they find themselves just two games below .500.

The turning of the calendar from 2025 to 2026 looms large for the Grizzlies for these two reasons.

Tough Schedule

The Grizzlies schedule in January is tough and will be a large test to see how this squad can fare in the stacked Western Conference. As the Grizzlies hope to get healthy in 2026, they will face the Lakers (twice), Spurs, Suns, Thunder, Magic (twice), Nuggets, Rockets, and Timberwolves (among others). This is just about as challenging as a month of basketball as you can get.

For the Grizzlies, it will be a test, to see if they can compete in the West, but also in determining the rest of their year. If the Grizzlies falter, it can shape their future, if they succeed, it can shape their future. The Grizzlies can either be among the West's worst or best teams after the tough month.

The injury report is long

Trade Deadline Looms Large

With the schedule in mind, it is also worth noting that the NBA's trade deadline is Thursday February 5th at 3:00 PM Eastern. With the Grizzlies tough January schedule and the deadline close after, January looms large in their decision making at the deadline.

With Morant already rumored as a potential trade piece, Memphis could go young and begin to build around their young core in Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and others. They could potentially completely sell off and move on from Jaren Jackson Jr as well.

But then there is the scenario where January goes well, and the Grizzlies begin to get healthy, could they sit still at the deadline, or potentially even buy? Time will tell.

Live-dribble pass from Cedric Coward to Jaylen Wells in the weakside corner



Best version of the Memphis Grizzlies offense includes sound execution on ball reversals



Coward & Wells both trending towards being future pieces w/ Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/QGE7XoLFGs — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) December 29, 2025

Can the Grizzles Make it Happen?

The Grizzlies December schedule was easy, and the failed to make their way back to .500. Of course, the injuries are a major problem, but they are not an excuse. The Grizzlies got swept by the Wizards (blew a 20-point home lead in one) and lost at home to the Jazz during the month keeping them below .500.

The Grizzlies certainly wish to get healthy in the New Year but also look for clarity.

January 2026 will shape the Grizzlies future.

