Daydream 2026 NBA Draft Outcomes for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies just took a seismic step in a new direction.

After a blockbuster trade selling low on Jaren Jackson Jr. while also deciding to hold onto Ja Morant through the trade deadline, the Grizzlies have broken up 1/2 of their dynamic duo, and are pretty clearly ready to move on from the second half sometime this summer, holding out for just one team to offer up a first round pick for their now-devalued star.

While Memphis is barely recouping much for its two proven stars, especially compared to how valued they would have been around the league when the team was more competitive just few years ago, the Grizzlies did force Orlando's hand this past summer to fork over quite a haul of firsts for Desmond Bane, which makes it a little easier to take a little less for the other stars in deals knowing your pot is already big enough to make a big bet later on in the draft or in a trade.

Memphis has a handful of legitimate building blocks going forward: Cedric Coward as a promising lethal two-way D&3 wing with upside as a dynamic scoring option, Zach Edey as a powerful rim-rolling rim-protecting tall giant amongst giants, Jaylen Wells as a connective lockdown perimeter defender.

What are the odds the Grizz could add one more big name prospect to the mix this summer to really supercharge this rebuild-on-the-fly?

The Grizzlies have roughly a 25% chance of winning a Top-4 pick, split fairly evenly between 6% odds at 1st, 6.3% odds at 2nd, 6.7% odds at 3rd, and 7.2% odds at 4th.



The Memphis pick's likeliest outcome is a 35% chance of landing the 8th pick or a 32% chance at landing the 9th pick; it could also slip with a 7% chance at falling to 10th or below.



We covered the top-4 projected picks in the first writeup in this Daydream 2026 NBA Draft series on the best 2026 NBA draft outcomes for the Pacers, who have higher odds to win the lottery.

Let's look at one additional Top-4 outcome for the Grizzlies, then take a look later in the lottery to see who the daydream outcomes would be for Memphis if the picks stays in the 8th-10th range.

Memphis Daydream 2026 NBA Draft Outcomes

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) scored 45 points with 10-for-16 3-point shooting as the Cards roll past NC State 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. Brown Jr. tied Louisville legend Wes Unseld's game record. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Top-5 in this draft is as loaded as ever; any of these players could be #1 picks in an average class.

How would Memphis rank these Top-5 prospects? Obviously, we are not in the room; your guess is good as mine; but one aspect of draft simulations is projecting who other teams might take based not just on immediate needs, but long term roster building around potential stars and good basketball players who would have varying opportunity to succeed in each situation.

Cameron Boozer deserves the #1 slot for any team by my measure, between his overall impact, his two-way tenacity, his downhill force movement, his open court playmaking, his versatile foul-drawing midrange-counter scoring, and his instinctual rebounding; this is a potential offensive engine who holds his own on defense, can already score in a variety of ways, and is a natural team-first playmaker creating shots for his team.

Darryn Peterson slides in at #2 for me for just about any team, being arguably the best 2-guard prospect since Kobe Bryant; an unstoppable scorer, incredibly instinctual turnover-forcing defender, a high-flying explosive athlete, an incredible finisher at the rim and knockdown sniper from deep with a midrange assassin pull-up game to boot, Peterson is the total package as a potential franchise guard.

Either of these two is the clear best-case 2026 NBA Draft Daydream for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adding AJ Dybantsa or Caleb Wilson to this frontcourt would be the next best available daydream, two dynamic big wing athletes with on-ball potential who could bring immediate two-way impact to a team trying to revamp its roster while staying competitive along with tangible upside as scorers.

What are the other daydream scenarios for Memphis on draft night?

4. 10th-12th pick - Brayden Burries or Mikel Brown Jr.

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) defends the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Jamari McDowell (11) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brayden Burries could be the offensive engine droid Memphis is looking for.



Burries brings an all-around solid game that offers a real two-way team-first base to build upon a high floor with upside as a natural scorer, creator, shooter who already brings instincts and effort rebounding and defending.



Could Burries slide in as this team's combo guard creator going forward, setting up the bevy of play-finishers in their best position to succeed while holding his own on defense, making the right play on offense, and being able to score the rock?



Another electric offensive prospects, Mikel Brown Jr. finally found his stroke for Louisville lighting up NC State with 45 PTS on 10 3PM, flashing the incredible lights out 3pt shooter he can be at any level.



Brown's shooting will likely translate well longterm to the league; while a capable creator, he can continue to round out his game as a defender.

3. 9th pick - Keaton Wagler

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) directs the offense during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler has skyrocketed up draft boards, and for good reason.



Wagler has been an absolute grenade launcher from deep, bombing pull-up three after pull-up three, looking dynamic in the way he moves around so quickly and so confidently in that pull-up shot.



His sound ball-handling, insane shooting, and solid playmaking at the size of 6'6" are legit enough ball skills and feel for the game to bet on at his height as an offensive shot creator at the next level.



Despite lagging behind in athleticism and explosiveness compared to peers, Wagler makes up for it with skill in a sport that rewards team-first decision making using skill.

2. 8th pick - Ebuka Okorie

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) andguard Benny Gealer (5) and forward AJ Rohosy (4) and forward Aidan Cammann (52) enter the court after a time-out in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie is a potential star guard hiding in plain sight.



His finishing at the rim is out of this world.



His quickness, burst, first step gets him to any spot on the floor anytime he wants.



His decision-making, playmaking, passing and shot creation for himself and teammates is as cerebral as it gets.



He can run an offense, a pick-and-roll, and get buckets in all sorts of playtypes.



What he lacks in size he makes up for in smarts and skill.



Two-way team-first defender and playmaker who can score, shoot, dribble, pass, and instinctually force turnovers.



A walking bucket next-level rim-finisher and pick-and-roll point maestro who is a good bet to score points and create advantages for himself and teammates at the next level for a long time; who knows what the right opportunity to run an offense could bring.

1. 4th pick - Kingston Flemings

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) controls the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings might just turn out to be the best 2026 NBA Draft Daydream outcome for the Memphis Grizzlies if they were to take the high-upside guard 4th overall.



Flemings does it all as natural point guard and confident walking bucket who controls his burst with start-stop body control, gas pedal turbo speed, and decelerating footwork to get to the rim, and really any spot he wants.



He would step right in as a tough guard who plays hard on both ends, fitting into Memphis' culture cleanly as someone who creates good looks for his team consistently as a scorer and passer.



He will be running the show for some lucky team's offense next year, why not in Memphis setting up key starters Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey and every role player as off-ball play-finishers, making life easier for the whole team?