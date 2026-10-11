What Does Ty Jerome Need to Do for a Long-Term Deal?

Ty Jerome enters the season with a chance to make a lasting impression in Memphis. As the Grizzlies evaluate their roster and future plans, Jerome's performance could play an important role in determining what comes next for the guard.

Jerome is currently under contract for this season and next, with a player option for next season. Jerome is currently only making $9.2 million and has shown that he can be worth far more than that.

In just 15 games during the 2025-26 regular season, Jerome averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while almost averaging 50/40/90 shooting splits.

Ty Jerome has been one of the most insane per-minute scorers in the NBA for two years and now he’s going to get a TON of minutes…



S-tier touch. One of the best shooters in the league, period. Can’t wait to see what he does with a huge role. pic.twitter.com/m26SPPLYTy — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 10, 2026

Jerome's path to a long-term deal in Memphis is simple, prove he can put up these numbers over a course of a whole season while engineering the Grizzlies young offense. Jerome will have the opportunity to help lead this young Grizzlies team to a playoff spot as Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and others all look to prove their worth in the NBA.

I have already called for the high possibility of winning the NBA's most improved player award, and it is a full possibility. Jerome can be a 20 point per game 7+ assist point guard for Memphis this season and if Jerome can manage that, he will be a Grizzly for the foreseeable future.

In 15 games last season before getting injured, Ty Jerome led the entire NBA in points created per 100 possessions…



Not crazy to think there’s potential for him scaling his game up and being a really good starter if he can stay on the court. Nasty game. pic.twitter.com/Sf6GPBKGK4 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 30, 2026

Now for the opinions of others here OnSi.

Eric Jay Santos

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) speaks at media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ty Jerome had career highs of 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game last season. The downside is that injuries limited him to only 15 appearances. Showing that he has the capabilities to be a starting point guard, especially during this preseason, the 29-year-old just needs to prove that he can be a durable option. Working on his lateral quickness could raise his ceiling, but maintaining consistency with his current production should be enough to secure a long-term deal with the Grizzlies.”

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While age is working against him, the late bloomer still will attract attention if he continues scoring at the rate he has since finally getting healthy enough to play for the Grizzlies last season. Does that price him out of the Grizzlies's range? Probably. Memphis has so many draft picks in the next three seasons to try to find an elite floor general to pair with its frontcourt of Zach Edey and Cameron Boozer that Jerome would project more as a sixth man with the Grizzlies long-term (more what he was in Cleveland before changing teams). And that is where he might be too expensive as the Grizzlies commit extensions to their young core. Even so, they can benefit from a strong 2026-27 season and he appears primed to provide one."