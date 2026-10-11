What Does Ty Jerome Need to Do for a Long-Term Deal?
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Ty Jerome enters the season with a chance to make a lasting impression in Memphis. As the Grizzlies evaluate their roster and future plans, Jerome's performance could play an important role in determining what comes next for the guard.
Jerome is currently under contract for this season and next, with a player option for next season. Jerome is currently only making $9.2 million and has shown that he can be worth far more than that.
In just 15 games during the 2025-26 regular season, Jerome averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while almost averaging 50/40/90 shooting splits.
Jerome's path to a long-term deal in Memphis is simple, prove he can put up these numbers over a course of a whole season while engineering the Grizzlies young offense. Jerome will have the opportunity to help lead this young Grizzlies team to a playoff spot as Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and others all look to prove their worth in the NBA.
I have already called for the high possibility of winning the NBA's most improved player award, and it is a full possibility. Jerome can be a 20 point per game 7+ assist point guard for Memphis this season and if Jerome can manage that, he will be a Grizzly for the foreseeable future.
Now for the opinions of others here OnSi.
Eric Jay Santos
“Ty Jerome had career highs of 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game last season. The downside is that injuries limited him to only 15 appearances. Showing that he has the capabilities to be a starting point guard, especially during this preseason, the 29-year-old just needs to prove that he can be a durable option. Working on his lateral quickness could raise his ceiling, but maintaining consistency with his current production should be enough to secure a long-term deal with the Grizzlies.”
Ethan Skolnick
"While age is working against him, the late bloomer still will attract attention if he continues scoring at the rate he has since finally getting healthy enough to play for the Grizzlies last season. Does that price him out of the Grizzlies's range? Probably. Memphis has so many draft picks in the next three seasons to try to find an elite floor general to pair with its frontcourt of Zach Edey and Cameron Boozer that Jerome would project more as a sixth man with the Grizzlies long-term (more what he was in Cleveland before changing teams). And that is where he might be too expensive as the Grizzlies commit extensions to their young core. Even so, they can benefit from a strong 2026-27 season and he appears primed to provide one."
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13Follow AustinDobbins13