The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-111 on the road Monday night to improve to 13-5, shaking off a slow start against a team that entered the night last in the league in shooting and scoring.

Here are the winners and losers:

Winner: Ty Jerome explodes in the second quarter

Ty Jerome scored 14 points in four minutes during the second quarter, including four threes, turning a tight game around almost by himself.

"OH, COME ON... OHHH!"



Eric Collins couldn't believe this LOGO 3 from Ty Jerome 😂 pic.twitter.com/BEt0BHJH7u — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2026

His three from the logo capped Memphis's 11-0 run to start the second, behind eight from him and three from Javon Small, that helped the Grizzlies gain their first real lead of the night.

TY JEROME FROM THE LOGO. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IC6UexoJgc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2026

It was the third time this season he's scored in double figures in the second quarter, and he kept letting it fly the rest of the game.

Ty Jerome nails the sidestep three pic.twitter.com/LEigUQ5LGr — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 24, 2026

He closed the night with 29 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-12 from three, along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes, and showed how high he can raise this Grizzlies team's ceiling.

Loser: Memphis's first quarter

The Grizzlies let Charlotte get comfortable early, giving up six offensive rebounds and 13 second-chance points in the period alone, leading to them getting outshot 27 attempts to 21.

The Hornets do one thing well.....one thing...ONE THING....and it's offensive rebounds



They have 6 offensive rebounds and 13 2nd chance points in the first quarter against the Grizzlies — Jon Roser (@Jon_Roser) November 24, 2026

That allowed the Hornets to build their lead to 32-28 to end the first quarter, and they did it without their leading scorer on the season, Brandon Miller, scoring a single point, as he started 0-for-6.

The Hornets finished 20-of-45 from deep on the night despite shooting just 40% overall.

Winner: Kris Murray steps up

Murray got his first start of the season at the four with Cameron Boozer and Jerami Grant out, and he delivered on both ends.

He played tremendous defense all night, racking up multiple deflections and four steals, including when he picked Royce O'Neale's pocket in transition for his second bucket of the night, a dunk with two minutes left in the half.

Murray matched his previous season high of seven points on a three with a minute left in the third before finishing with a new season-best nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

He also had three rebounds, an assist and a block in 32 minutes without a turnover, giving Memphis productive minutes when his name is called upon.

For a team that has been catching the injury bug recently, it's nice to have a player who isn't worried about getting his shots, but focused on defending, showing effort and making the right play for his team, and he showed that Monday.

Loser: Edey's foul trouble, again

Foul trouble has been an issue for Zach Edey all month, and Monday was no different.

Less than a week after fouling out in 21 minutes in Cleveland, Edey got his third foul five minutes into the second quarter Monday, his fourth just 22 seconds into the third, and his fifth about four and a half minutes later while fighting for a loose ball.

He still stayed productive in limited minutes, finishing 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 at the line for eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds, including three on the offensive glass.

He came alive late, scoring on a short hook to open the fourth, cleaning up a Jerome miss with a putback to make it 113-104, and adding rebounds and a block down the stretch.

Edey will need to find a way to limit his fouls so he can stay on the floor, because the Grizzlies are a different team with him out there.

Winner: Cam Spencer bounces back

Two nights after going without a made three for the first time all season against Minnesota, Spencer checked in off the bench in the first quarter and immediately hit one, finishing the period with six points on 2-of-3 from deep.

He stayed aggressive the rest of the way, tying the game with an and-one jumper in the third before drawing a three-point foul a few possessions later, where he knocked down three free throws that helped lead him to a career-high 11-of-11 from the free-throw line, topping his previous best of six.

Cam Spencer is a sniper pic.twitter.com/8mQ2RvDA0d — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 24, 2026

Spencer finished with 24 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-of-5 from three) and five assists in 21 minutes.

Behind him and Isaiah Stewart (11 points), Memphis won the bench battle 47-31 and went a perfect 24-of-24 at the line as a team.

Loser: Christian Anderson Jr.'s career night

Anderson Jr. came in averaging around five points a game with a career high of 16, and he topped both against Memphis.

The No. 18 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft out of Texas Tech went 4-of-4 from three to reach 14 points by halftime and finished 9-of-12 overall, including a career-high 6-of-8 from deep, for 25 points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 25 minutes.

Hornets Christian Anderson Jr. 25 PTS (9-12 FG, 6-8 3P, 101% TS), 3 AST, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK in 25 minutes off the bench vs. Grizzlies



Did every team get a good rookie this draft? pic.twitter.com/3HnqyNrGXd — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 24, 2026

In college, the former First-Team All-Big 12 guard averaged 18.5 points and 7.4 assists as a sophomore with the Red Raiders, and Anderson Jr. looked like he was playing back in Lubbock as he used his speed off the bench to get his own shots.

Absolutely electric sequence from Texas Tech and Christian Anderson here.



Anderson hits the game changing and-1 and all four teammates are right there celebrating with him while he’s on the floor. Bench felt it too. pic.twitter.com/lKdVMTDNP8 — Austin Massey (@austinmasseySBI) December 21, 2025

He even had one take and made basket in the fourth quarter that looked eerily similar to the clip from college above.

Christian Anderson Jr this is special man pic.twitter.com/pXckPUg0WP — 🐝 (@comadreja_clt) November 24, 2026

Despite the highlight-filled night, it wasn't enough to snap Charlotte's five-game skid, but it was the best game of his young career.

What's next

Memphis heads back home to FedExForum on Wednesday night to host the LA Clippers in NBA Cup group play at 7 p.m. CT, before heading back to Minnesota for a Friday night rematch.