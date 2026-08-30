Why the Grizzlies Need a Healthy Season Out of Zach Edey

Zach Edey is a polarizing figure, but there should be little debate about what he can bring to the Memphis Grizzlies when he is actually on the floor.

In just 11 games last season, Edey averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 63% from the field. His production showed exactly why Memphis should remain invested in his development. Edey is already a strong interior defender, an elite rebounder and a capable scorer around the basket. The question surrounding him is not whether he has the talent to make an impact. The biggest question is whether he can stay healthy.

I mean these numbers are absurd.

Opponents shot 21.0% (!!!) less than expected at the rim when defended by Zach Edey.



Going to have some gamebreaking impact if he can stay healthy. https://t.co/wKl9s2Vw63 pic.twitter.com/0IALAhbcus — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 29, 2026

That is why this upcoming season is so important.

Edey appeared in 66 games as a rookie before playing in only 11 contests last season. His availability is quickly becoming the biggest factor in determining his long-term future with the Grizzlies. A healthy season would not only help Memphis on the court, but it would also give the organization significantly more flexibility moving forward.

The Grizzlies are simply better when Edey is available. If he can put together a full season and continue developing into a dominant interior presence, Memphis could have its center position locked down for years. That matters in a Western Conference loaded with talented big men and teams that can punish opponents inside.

More importantly, a healthy season would answer the biggest question surrounding Edey's future before Memphis has to make a major financial decision. The Grizzlies could feel much more comfortable investing in him long term if he proves he can consistently stay on the court.

Edey is still currently on his rookie deal, playing this upcoming season on a team option that the Grizzlies picked up last October, and Memphis will have to decide whether or not to bring him back on the same basis by October 31st this year.

Zach Edey Contract Information | Spotrac

And if Memphis ultimately decides that Edey does not fit its long-term plans, a productive and healthy season would only increase his value around the league. That flexibility is crucial. The Grizzlies would have the ability to pay him as a foundational piece or potentially use him as a valuable asset in another move.

The opposite scenario is much more concerning. If Edey struggles to remain healthy again, his value could take a significant hit regardless of how talented he is when available. Memphis could then find itself facing a difficult extension decision with far more risk involved.

The best-case scenario for the Grizzlies is simple: Edey stays healthy, continues to develop and gives Memphis every possible option moving forward. A full season would give the Grizzlies much more flexibility in making that decision.