Ranking the big men on the Memphis Grizzlies roster

One of the Memphis Grizzlies' biggest weaknesses this season was their lack of interior presence. With Zach Edey injured for most of the year, we saw a rolodex of big men attempt to man down the middle. They were also lineups in which guards and forwards had to play out of position to help secure the paint. This is why Memphis ranked 23rd in the league in rebounds with 42.1 per game. Solidifying a formidable inside presence will be near the top of the offseason checklist. Before that happens, here’s how the current big men rank on the roster.

1. Zach Edey

Over the past two seasons, Zach Edey has been the most important player on the Grizzlies. The team looks completely different when he is on or off the court. Since Edey arrived, Memphis has a 31-56 record when he isn’t in the lineup. This season, Edey only played 11 games due to multiple injuries. In those 11 games, the Grizzlies went 7-4. Edey also led the Grizzlies to a defensive rating of 108.6 during the 11-game span. A rating that would rank second in the league. Memphis finished the year with a 112.4 defensive rating, ranked 27th in the league.

In limited action, Edey averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 63% shooting from the field this season. He led the team in defensive rating by a landslide, with a rating of 94.5, and was second on the team in Player Impact Estimate (PIE) with a rating of 15.7.

Clearly, Edey is the best big man and the most important player on the roster. He may also be the league's only hope of stopping the dominance Victor Wembanyama is about to assert over the association. Ultimately, it comes down to Edey’s availability. He’s gotten better every year he’s been on the floor. He just needs to be on the floor more often so Memphis can truly benefit from his talent.

2. Santi Aldama

Santi Aldama had a productive fifth season in the NBA. He averaged a career high 14.0 points per game while shooting a respectable 47.9% from the field. He also slightly improved his rebounds per game numbers with 6.7 this season.

Aldama has carved out a role in the NBA. He’s a stretch four that scores effectively from all three levels. He’s a below-average rebounder for his 7’0 frame and an average defender. The question for Aldama is, has he reached his ceiling in the NBA? Going into his sixth NBA season, how much better can he get, and does his value match his contract?

Next season, Aldama is set to make $17 million and has a team option going into the 2027-28 season. He has a tradeable contract and could be an asset for a contender looking for a scoring punch off the bench. It’s clear that Aldama isn’t a starting-caliber power forward in this league, and the Grizzlies should be able to find a sufficient replacement at backup power forward if they choose to do so.

If Aldama wants to stay on this team through this era, the main aspects of his game he must improve are defense and rebounding. Otherwise, he may not be in Memphis for the foreseeable future.

3. Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Olivier-Maxence Prosper made his presence felt in his first year with Memphis. After struggling to find his footing with the Dallas Mavericks, Omax has found his home in Memphis. This year, he averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting an ultra-efficient 54.9% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.

He consistently made a positive impact on both ends of the floor. He used his athleticism to be effective going downhill with the ball in his hands and showed himself to be a capable, versatile defender. The aspect of Omax’s game that doesn’t show up in the statsheet but is truly valuable is his constant effort and energy. He was constantly getting his nose in every situation the ball was in and just simply made things happen on the floor. His hustle plays played a big part in him having one of the highest PIE ratings on the team with 10.3.

Omax has a near $2.5 million team option that the team will almost certainly pick up this offseason. He’s going into his 4th year in the league, so he has room to grow into a more well-rounded NBA player. If he can continue to bring his positive trend of play in a potentially bigger role, he will be a cemented piece of this new Grizzlies core.

4. Taylor Hendricks

Taylor Hendricks was a part of the blockbuster deal at the trade deadline that sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. In 26 games with Memphis, he averaged a solid 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.2% from three.

Hendricks had some bright spots in certain games but struggled with overall consistency. Nonetheless, he has a solid 6’9 frame that he used to gain certain advantages against smaller defenders. He was comfortable operating on the perimeter and in the post, bringing a needed wrinkle to the offense when he was on the floor. He has all the physical tools to be an above-average defender, so Memphis’ front office will be hoping he makes strides defensively while improving his shooting from the outside.

Hendricks has shown flashes to earn more opportunities next year, but not enough to cement a solidified spot in the rotation. He is going into the final year of his contract, so this is a make-or-break year for Hendricks. He’s set to make $7.8 million next season, which is a team-friendly contract if the team wishes to extend him, but also is a perfect contract to put at the end of a potential trade. Memphis doesn’t have many roster spots remaining. Hendricks could be one of those names on the trade block if he doesn’t show enough promise sooner rather than later.

5. Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson was signed to a two-year contract with Memphis in February. Gibson only appeared in 10 games, but his true value isn’t in the box score. His value lies in being a consummate professional and veteran locker-room leader. At 40 years old, Gibson isn’t expected to turn back the clock to his days with the Chicago Bulls. He’s expected to be a big part in creating a championship culture for this next iteration of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a perfect world, Gibson only appears in a handful of games for Memphis next year, and once he retires, he can transition into the organization as a coach or liaison. Regardless, Gibson signed with the Grizzlies for a reason; he wants to help develop a young core he believes in. If he continues to do that, he has a home in Memphis for as long as he pleases.