Cameron Boozer was the 3rd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and with that, expectations for him to perform are very high.

Earlier this week, ESPN released its predictions for the major NBA awards, and Boozer was predicted to win Rookie of the Year. Fellow rookies Daryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are predicted to finish 2nd and 3rd for the award.

If Cameron Boozer does win the award, it won’t be easy for him. Daryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, the two players selected before him, are also very talented.

I still think ESPN made the right choice, and it’s not necessarily because I think he's the best player in the group; we don't know that yet. The reason is that I believe he landed in the perfect situation with Memphis, and they are going to ask him to play a big role on day one. This should give Boozer the opportunity to put up numbers.

Memphis Needs Boozer Right Away

Sometimes a great rookie lands on a team where he has to wait his turn. That's not what I see happening with Boozer.

Memphis needs offense right away. They need someone who can take on a scoring load, but they also need someone who can help connect everything offensively. Boozer gives them a chance to get both.

I don't think the Grizzlies are going to be shy about giving him touches, either.

You don't take Boozer No. 3 and then ask him to stand around and play a small role. Memphis should want to find out pretty quickly just how much he can handle.

Set plays for him, give him the ball, and let him attack. It’s better to let him make his rookie mistakes so he can learn from them early on. He will develop faster if that is the case, and that will help his case for Rookie of the Year.

Opportunity Could Separate Boozer

Peterson and Dybantsa are going to have big roles too for their respective teams. That's why I wouldn't call Boozer some overwhelming favorite to win the award.

Honestly, ESPN's voting being this close makes sense. This is one of the best draft classes we have seen in a while. If I had to pick someone today, I keep coming back to Boozer because of his opportunity in Memphis.

He is a very talented player who can score, rebound, and pass well.

Maybe Boozer isn't incredibly efficient from Day 1. Most rookies aren't, and that’s ok. But if he's playing big minutes and Memphis is consistently running offense through him, the numbers are going to come, and numbers matter in this award.

ESPN Might Have This One Right

The Grizzlies are rebuilding and need to start figuring out what this team can look like with Boozer as one of the main pieces going forward. That could mean Boozer getting more responsibility than most rookies almost immediately.

When teams have a top-five lottery pick, they hope to select someone talented enough to play immediately. Boozer has the talent to win Rookie of the Year. More importantly, Memphis might give him the exact opportunity he needs to actually do it.