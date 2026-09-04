The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2026-27 season with a dramatically different roster and plenty of questions surrounding what comes next. With the franchise moving into a new era, several players and coaches will have an opportunity to establish themselves on a bigger stage.

The Grizzlies selected Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving the team a potential centerpiece for their rebuild. Meanwhile, head coach Tuomas Iisalo enters his second full season in charge, and veteran guard Ty Jerome could have a much larger role in Memphis' backcourt.

While individual awards are never easy to predict, these three members of the Grizzlies have legitimate paths toward bringing home some hardware this season.

1. Cameron Boozer: Rookie of the Year

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one Grizzlies player with the clearest path to an individual award, it is Cameron Boozer. The No. 3 overall pick enters the NBA with enormous expectations, but Memphis could provide him with exactly what he needs to make an immediate impact. The Grizzlies are rebuilding around a younger core, meaning Boozer should have plenty of opportunities to handle the ball, score and make plays for his teammates. Boozer's combination of scoring, rebounding, passing and basketball IQ makes him not only a strong Rookie of the Year candidate, but the favorite.

2. Tuomas Iisalo: Coach of the Year

Tuomas Iisalo, Grizzlies head coach, smiles as he answers a question from the media during the introductory press conference for the team’s 2026 draft picks at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuomas Iisalo may have the most difficult award to win on this list, but he also has an intriguing opportunity. The Grizzlies are coming off a 25-57 season and have undergone a significant roster overhaul. Expectations are not particularly high entering the new season, which could actually work in Iisalo's favor. If Memphis makes a significant jump in the standings, Iisalo will naturally receive a large portion of the credit. A young Grizzlies team that develops quickly and competes for a playoff spot would give Iisalo a legitimate Coach of the Year case.

Zach Kleiman could get a lot of credit in this scenario, giving him a strong case to win executive of the year.

3. Ty Jerome: Most Improved Player

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Jerome is an interesting candidate for the Most Improved Player award because his opportunity could change dramatically in Memphis. The veteran guard has already shown that he can produce when given a significant role. In just 15 games during the 2025-26 regular season, Jerome averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting efficiently. The challenge will be maintaining that level of production over a full season. With Memphis searching for stability in the backcourt, Jerome could have a chance to become one of the team's primary creators. The Grizzlies currently have several options competing for point guard responsibilities, but Jerome's experience and scoring ability give him a strong case for a major role. If he turns his limited sample from last season into consistent production across a full campaign, Jerome could quickly become one of the more surprising names in the Most Improved Player race.

Jerome was a sixth man of the year candidate his last year in Cleveland and had limited opportunity due to injury in Memphis. Should he return to that late season form, this award could be his.

If the Memphis Grizzlies can have a season better than the one most of the National Media projects, these three awards are highly attainable (team success won't affect Boozer).

Boozer has the most likely chance on this list and a season where he brings home the rookie of the year will give Memphis fans plenty to be excited about. But Boozer won't be able to do it alone, not now, and not in the future. The Grizzlies have to determine if coach Iisalo is the man for this rebuild, and maybe Jerome will prove as a veteran worth keeping around.