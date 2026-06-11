The draft prospect who can become the face of the Grizzlies
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The Grizzlies are looking to officially turn the page on the Ja Morant era this offseason. With Morant widely expected to be traded, and Memphis having the No. 3 pick in a loaded draft class, GM Zach Kleiman has a golden opportunity to find a new face of the franchise.
The four prospects that are in play at three are BYU F AJ Dybantsa, Kansas G Darryn Peterson, Duke F Cam Boozer, and North Carolina F Caleb Wilson.
Throughout the process, the top four projected picks have remained the same in mock drafts: Dybantsa at No. 1 to Washington, Peterson to Utah at No. 2, Boozer to Memphis at No. 3, and Wilson at No. 4 to Chicago.
There has been discussion about Boozer going in the top two, leaving Memphis with Peterson, hypothetically. From a skillset standpoint, Peterson is a better option to be the face of a franchise. His scoring ability and 6-6 frame make him the prototypical lead guard to be the No. 1 option on a championship team.
However, for Memphis, there might not be a more perfect fit than Boozer. He fits the mold of skilled, high-IQ players the Grizzlies covet. Boozer will also fit like a glove in a frontcourt with Zach Edey and immediately make Memphis one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA.
He has the old-school grit-and-grind playstyle that the Grizzlies leaned on during their most successful stretch in franchise history, from 2010-2017. At 6-9, 250 pounds, Boozer uses size and strength to his advantage down low on post-up opportunities and as a rebounder.
What separates Boozer as a face of the franchise is the skill and finesse he combines with brute strength. He has excellent post footwork and can handle a point-forward role offensively. Boozer possesses playmaking skills that allow him to work as a hub for an offense. He has elite vision from both the post and as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.
Boozer shot 39.1 percent from three at Duke and overall was one of the most efficient players in college basketball. The shooting touch combined with the bully-ball skillset makes for an interesting blend of traits that, quite frankly, has never existed in one prospect.
Memphis is a perfect fit for Boozer from both a basketball and cultural standpoint, and vice versa. Boozer's non-flashy, yet skillful and efficient playstyle is the type of player that the fans will appreciate. He brings the old-school energy that the city loves, but adds the modern flair to take him to superstardom in the NBA.
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