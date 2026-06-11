The Grizzlies are looking to officially turn the page on the Ja Morant era this offseason. With Morant widely expected to be traded, and Memphis having the No. 3 pick in a loaded draft class, GM Zach Kleiman has a golden opportunity to find a new face of the franchise.

The four prospects that are in play at three are BYU F AJ Dybantsa, Kansas G Darryn Peterson, Duke F Cam Boozer, and North Carolina F Caleb Wilson.

Throughout the process, the top four projected picks have remained the same in mock drafts: Dybantsa at No. 1 to Washington, Peterson to Utah at No. 2, Boozer to Memphis at No. 3, and Wilson at No. 4 to Chicago.

There has been discussion about Boozer going in the top two, leaving Memphis with Peterson, hypothetically. From a skillset standpoint, Peterson is a better option to be the face of a franchise. His scoring ability and 6-6 frame make him the prototypical lead guard to be the No. 1 option on a championship team.

Bill Simmons thinks Danny Ainge is going to draft Cameron Boozer with the No. 2 pick 👀



“I think he’s gonna stay away from Peterson, and I could see him taking Boozer at two. That would be my bet right now. I might be wrong, but I really think they’re gonna take Boozer. I do. I… pic.twitter.com/4Jifl429CH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 9, 2026

The analytics people in every NBA front office have Cameron Boozer as the No. 1 player in the draft, and he’s expected to receive serious consideration for the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, per @DraftExpress



“I think he’s going to be a 20-and-10 guy from day one, and I think he’s even… pic.twitter.com/tim9taM4hj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 30, 2026

However, for Memphis, there might not be a more perfect fit than Boozer. He fits the mold of skilled, high-IQ players the Grizzlies covet. Boozer will also fit like a glove in a frontcourt with Zach Edey and immediately make Memphis one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA.

He has the old-school grit-and-grind playstyle that the Grizzlies leaned on during their most successful stretch in franchise history, from 2010-2017. At 6-9, 250 pounds, Boozer uses size and strength to his advantage down low on post-up opportunities and as a rebounder.

What separates Boozer as a face of the franchise is the skill and finesse he combines with brute strength. He has excellent post footwork and can handle a point-forward role offensively. Boozer possesses playmaking skills that allow him to work as a hub for an offense. He has elite vision from both the post and as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

Boozer shot 39.1 percent from three at Duke and overall was one of the most efficient players in college basketball. The shooting touch combined with the bully-ball skillset makes for an interesting blend of traits that, quite frankly, has never existed in one prospect.

Memphis is a perfect fit for Boozer from both a basketball and cultural standpoint, and vice versa. Boozer's non-flashy, yet skillful and efficient playstyle is the type of player that the fans will appreciate. He brings the old-school energy that the city loves, but adds the modern flair to take him to superstardom in the NBA.