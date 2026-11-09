The Memphis Grizzlies should trade GG Jackson

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a losing streak. After a red-hot start to the season to the tune of a 6-0 record, the squad has dropped their last three games - including an absolute drumming at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. It was so bad that every single member of the Memphis Grizzlies active roster got in to the game as garbage time rolled out in the second half.

Every member, that is, except GG Jackson.

Why is it that Jackson, in his 4th NBA season and just about to turn 22 years old, finds himself on the outs of the rotation? Not only is he no longer in the rotation (it seems Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Kris Murray have replaced him there), the 6'9" 235 pound former All-Rookie NBA team member now cannot even see the floor in a blowout defeat?

How did we get here? And why, if Jackson is not in the plans of the organization at this time ahead of contract discussions with GG, is he still on the roster?

First, GG is struggling

It's important to note that while GG Jackson not playing at ALL against the Thunder is still very telling/questionable, it is understandable that Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo has Jackson on the outs of the rotation. Among Grizzlies players that have logged at least 100 minutes through nine games this season per Cleaning the Glass, GG has the 4th worst efficiency rating at -7.5. Only Jerami Grant (-8.3), Cameron Boozer (a somewhat surprising -15), and Quinten Post (-15.7) are worse.

But they are, in fact, worse. And while Boozer is the youngest player in the NBA and will continue to play despite his scoring struggles (his 97.9 points per 100 shot attempts is among the worst in the NBA among bigs, but his 22.8% assist rate is among the best), Grant is a veteran that is here in part because his contract fit in a trade for Ja Morant. And yes, Post is a center and will see run because of the injury to Isaiah Stewart - GG is not a big in that way.

So again, the choice in terms of numbers and position boils down to Grant or Jackson. And Grant is a superior defender to GG - opposing offenses score 5.4 fewer points per 100 possessions against Memphis when Jerami is on the floor. With GG Jackson? it is 1.9 points MORE scored against the Grizzlies.

Add that to the precedent set around GG's defensive woes over his time with Memphis? You see what you saw Friday.

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) drives to the basket during the first half against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unfortunate reality is that GG is not producing in his wheelhouse skill set as a scorer right now. His offensive numbers are bad across the board, with only his 39% three point mark being a sample-size acceptable high point. He's never been a facilitator of offense -that's not his strength. But if a wing/forward with questionable defensive acumen also has one of the worst turnover percentages in the NBA (18.5%, 5th percentile among NBA wings)?

That is a major problem. And while he rebounds well for his position, the negatives of his poor offensive play and defensive ineffectiveness (.3% steal rate - 3rd percentle) adds up to a benching.

But again - there is a difference between being out of the rotation for a bit as a message to improve performance and being the ONE player that does not play. That's a line in the sand moment.

At least, it should be for the Memphis Grizzlies. Before it is too late.

If nothing changes, trade GG Jackson

We are now in the SECOND coaching staff that has had issues with the playing style of GG Jackson. And while GG clearly has talent, it is becoming just as clear that the way these Memphis Grizzlies want to play does not maximize what GG brings to the table. And if that is indeed true, GG will not be re-signed by this franchise (he is an unrestricted free agent this summer).

So what should the team do while they can tout the unique almost 22-year-old on his 4th NBA season before tainting his value too much?

They should trade him - as has been rumored in the past.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) reacts during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who could make sense? How about the 1-9 Sacramento Kings, who currently have an open roster spot and could use an asset or two for an expiring contract like that of De'Andre Hunter. Taylor Hendricks, GG Jackson, and a future 2nd round pick could do the trick. Would a change of scenery and chance to play alongside former teammate Ty Jerome reinvigorate Hunter?

Could the same be said of GG Jackson?

Another team who is clearly looking to the future? The Chicago Bulls, with a 1-9 record and only their own first round picks to build with, may be willing to part with a player like Josh Giddey. He makes them better in the here and now (the Bulls are 13.1 points better when he is on the floor) which matters in this new NBA Draft Lottery era. But would a 1st round pick, either this year or down the road, plus GG Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr. be enough for Chicago to move on?

Are either Hunter (UVA connection, cheaper draft pick wise) or Giddey (superior player, fills a need at starting point guard) worth Memphis using such a chunk of their traded player exception from the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade on? That's a topic for another column. But either option, or truthfully many more, would be better than the current situation - at least roster-wise.

GG Jackson doesn't seem to fit what the Memphis Grizzlies are looking for. And while GG is of course under contract, he is not currently in a situation where his skill set is being fully allowed to develop. While it's a different set of circumstances, it's similar to the Ja Morant trade. Memphis doesn't HAVE to trade Jackson. And they probably shouldn't given his size and youth despite his experience.

But as GG watched his team get beat soundly from the bench Friday night, while he never would say it out loud, he had to be wondering if this was the right fit for him moving forward.

The Grizzlies should be thinking the same thing - and looking for a way to move on. Before the value a player of his caliber does indeed have fades away, and he leaves this Summer for nothing as a free agent.