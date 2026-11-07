Grizzlies' defense no match for Mitchell and Gilgeous-Alexander in blowout loss to Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 128-97. It is the Grizzlies' third consecutive loss after starting the season 6-0.

The Thunder built a big lead early in the second quarter and never let up. Here are four losers and one winner from the Grizzlies' performance.

Loser: Thunder guard trio steals the show, Grizzlies defense struggles

Oklahoma City's dynamic guard trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain were exceptional offensively. Mitchell was the headliner, finishing with a career-high 35 points on a sizzling 14-of-20 from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28, and McCain had 21 points.

OKC WAS EFFICIENT IN THE FIRST HALF!



Ajay Mitchell: 21 PTS (9-11 FGM)

SGA: 17 PTS (7-11 FGM)

Jared McCain: 14 PTS (6-8 FGM) pic.twitter.com/TlG4ITpqji — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2026

Having three on-ball scoring threats on the floor, with Gilgeous-Alexander commanding the amount of attention he does, proved to be an effective combination for the Thunder. It also helps that all three players, McCain especially, are effective off the ball.

Usually, Mitchell or McCain would have a big matchup advantage with Cedric Coward or Jaylen Wells guarding Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell or McCain, respectively. Whoever drew the mismatch was able to take advantage of a poor defender in Ty Jerome or one of the smaller guards like Cam Spencer or Javon Small rather than the length Coward and Wells possess.

Loser: Shooting discrepancy

Within the Thunder guards having the games they had, the entire Oklahoma City team held a large shooting advantage. Memphis shot just 32 percent from the field and 22 percent from three, with a 47.7 true shooting percentage and a 38.6 effective field goal percentage.

Oklahoma City shot 55 percent from the floor and 46 percent from three, with a 64.6 true shooting percentage and a 64.1 effective field goal percentage. For the Grizzlies' offense, it was able to generate plenty of open looks, but they were not falling. Memphis also settled for threes at times. The Thunder's defense certainly contributed to the Grizzlies' poor shooting night, and when a team misses the open ones against Oklahoma City, it makes for ugly games like this one.

Loser: Turnovers for the third-straight game

This was the third straight game in which turnovers and points allowed off them killed Memphis at some point. The Grizzlies committed 18 turnovers, while Oklahoma City turned it over 13 times. Memphis allowed 30 points off turnovers to 14 for the Thunder.

Back to the first half, some of the Grizzlies' turnovers were high-level defensive plays by the Thunder, but most of them were due to lazy passes or players being loose with the ball. When the deficit began to become wider, a lack of effort at times contributed to the turnover issues.

This is arguably the area that Memphis must improve on the most going forward. With the Grizzlies being a young team, there will be growing pains in terms of taking care of the ball. This is especially true with a rookie in Cam Boozer, playing on the ball as much as he has and will going forward.

Winner: Offensive rebounds

The Grizzlies outrebounded the Thunder 13-5 on the offensive end. Getting second-chance points is a big part of Memphis' identity, so if there is anything good to take away from this game that is it.

Loser: Effort and energy

Tuomas Iisalo has said that he expects Memphis to be 82-0 this season in the effort and energy battle. Shooting can be volatile and some games the Grizzlies will simply be at a talent disadvantage, but the effort and intensity is something the team can control.

Tonight, the Thunder not only had a major talent and shot-making advantage, but they also outhustled the Grizzlies and played with more intensity. That might be the most disappointing part about the loss internally for Memphis.