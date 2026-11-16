Three Grizzlies Who Can Step Up in GG Jackson's Absence

As the early season has progressed, there has been plenty of positive buzz and excitement about the Memphis Grizzlies better than expected 9-4 start. This also means that the outlook for the future has improved as well. But while that improved outlook is certainly warranted, it is important to remember that much of this Grizzlies roster could experience turnover in the near future.

For instance, consider the Grizzlies big wing/front court depth. GG Jackson, Taylor Hendricks, Kris Murray, and Olivier Maxence Propser each entered this season in the last year of their respective contracts. They also each entered this season with the need to add more certainty to their NBA futures, whether that be in Memphis or elsewhere.

The most intriguing player of this group was obviously Jackson. This is mainly because he is the youngest in age but also the longest-tenured with Memphis, along with being the most talented. All of these reasons are why, of the four players above, Jackson was the one firmly entrenched in the early-season rotation.

However, recent struggles led to less playing time. And unfortunately, as he was working his way back to regular playing time, Jackson suffered a significant foot injury on Saturday.

BREAKING: Tuomas Iisalo says "unfortunately it looks like a relatively serious foot injury" for GG Jackson, who left tonight's game after just three minutes.



"Very, very sad for him...There will be further testing, but so far, it doesn't look very good."



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/66GrusAE13 — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) November 15, 2026

The timing of this injury is obviously brutal for Jackson. As more details become available, it will be interesting to see how long he is out. And while it is certainly fair to wonder what this means for Jackson's future individually, it also becomes interesting to consider which Grizzlies could step up in the present to help their own futures.

As a result, the other three Grizzlies mentioned above with Jackson become the natural candidates to step up in his absence to help the Grizzlies continue winning. And for these players individually, the opportunity is there for them to add certainty to their NBA futures.

Olivier Maxence Prosper

Nov 14, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Oliver-Maxence Prosper (18) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Prosper was one of the more intriguing player development stories in a down year for the Grizzlies. He emerged as a fixture of the rotation and certainly showed flashes as a productive rotation option. However, as the Grizzlies entered this year, Prosper appeared to be buried on the depth chart.

The simple reason was likely that Memphis viewed other options as more likely candidates for future Grizzlies rosters. But just like last year, Prosper showed Saturday that he was again ready when needed. He produced 11 points and four rebounds in 20 minutes of play against the Nets, This included 2 3-pointers.

Three point production was a major catalyst for Prosper's success latst season. And naturually, it could be the reason as to why Prosper is the most natural candidate to step into Jackson's rotation role. With much of the Grizzlies early season success centered on effective shooting, Prosper has made better than 40% of his threes since the start of last year. If he can remain reliable as a spot up three point shooter, especailly from the corners, Prosper will likely remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Taylor Hendricks

Nov 14, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) shoots a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Prosper is the most natrual replacement for Jackson, Hendricks could be the most intriguing. It is important to note Hendricks is more of a big than a big wing, so his fit in lineups may not be as clear. However, with more rotation minutes now available, his play to start the season will certainly motivate the Grizzlies to get creative in getting him on the court more.

Over his last two games, Hendricks has produced a double-double and an impressive 22 point performance. He has stepped up his production across the board, not only in terms of his scoring, but also his rebounding and passing. An intriguing part of his game when he was acquired in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade was his defensive playmaking. If he can continue to add value in multiple non-scoring ways on both ends of the court along with shooting well, he will force his way onto the court.

Versatiltiy is a big part of Hendricks game, especailly when it comes to playing multiple positions. As the Grizzlies face availability isseus in their front court (not just Jackson, but players such as Zach Edey as well), Hendricks will continue to get the opporutnity to produce. And with winning being more of a focus than expected, all-around production will be the big key to who earns consistent playing time. That is the exact area where Hendricks has excelled this season.

Kris Murray

Nov 14, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) drives into defender Memphis Grizzlies forward Kris Murray (17) in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired with Jerami Grant in the Ja Morant trade with Portland, much of the discussion about Murray over the summer was if he would even make the final roster. But the reason Murray made the roster is also the reason he will remain in the rotation conversation as injuries occur - his defense.

When Murray is on the court this year, the Grizzlies defense is in the 90th percentile or better regardless of the position he plays (per Cleaning the Glass). Not only does he show versatility in terms of guarding multiple positions plus taking on POA assignments, he also can have spurts of good defensive playmaking such as his four steals on Saturday.

Perimeter defense remains a short and long-term need for the Grizzlies. And while Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells have done well so far this year, there is little depth that can offer reliable defense against opposing wings, especially with Scotty Pippen Jr. injured. This is why, even though his offensive production is limited, Murray's value for the Grizzlies will remain in place to help limit opposing offenses

Again, the injury to GG Jackson is an unfortunate development for both the Grizzlies and himself. His scoring ability has the potential to be highly beneficial in a rotation that lacks self-creation. Hopefully, his injury recovery will be better than expected and he will be available to make an impact at some point in the near future.

But in his abscence, opportunity opens up for Propser, Hendricks, and Murray to make the most of increased reponsibility and playing time. More than likely, the Grizzlies will implement a platoon strategy for these three players, utilizing them based on how game scripts are developing. That could mean inconsistent usage remains for all three players, but that should not lower their motivation to produce when called upon.

Because each of Prosper, Hendricks, and Murray should not only be motivated by playing a part in helping the Grizzlies contniue to win. Each of them should also be plenty motivated to convince the Grizzlies or others that their NBA futures are worth investing in based on their productivity in the present.