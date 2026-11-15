Grizzlies Bury the Nets Behind a Season-High First Quarter and a Career Night

Memphis set a season high with 38 points in the first quarter and never slowed down in a 129-110 win over Brooklyn Saturday night at FedExForum, which pushed the Grizzlies to 9-4 on the season.

Here are four takeaways from the win:

The three-point shooting keeps carrying Memphis

Memphis made 8 of 11 shots from three in the first quarter.

〽️aking it rain early. ☔️



📊 8/10 3FG pic.twitter.com/CAWRmeRuQt — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 15, 2026

The Grizzlies kept it rolling the rest of the way, finishing 15 of 35 from deep as a team.

That has been story of their season so far, with Memphis shooting 39.2 percent from three this year, the second-best mark in the NBA.

Last laugh of the half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/98Yg2m9WQt — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 15, 2026

The split between wins and losses tells the tale even better.

In their last three wins, over Toronto, at New Orleans and now Brooklyn, the Grizzlies have shot a combined 43 percent from deep. In their four losses this season, that number drops to 33.5 percent.

When Memphis’s shot is falling, they’ve been one of the toughest teams to take down in the league. But can they keep scoring with this efficiency all season?

Cedric Coward needs to shoot more

Coward entered Saturday averaging 12.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting and 41.1 percent from three through his first 11 games, respectable numbers for someone in their second season, but he still doesn’t shoot enough in most games.

Against Brooklyn, he showed why, scoring 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 4 of 6 from three, tying his season high, and adding 12 rebounds, four assists and four stocks in his most complete game of the year.

Cedric Coward: A FORCE ON BOTH ENDS 💪



23 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks in the dub vs. Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/mEyY7XM80O — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

Coward has quietly been one of Memphis’s and the NBA's most efficient scorers this season, and he’s doing damage on the glass to go along with it, not to mention how comfortable and smooth he looks doing it when he gets going.

The next step is doing it more often.

Taylor Hendricks is forcing his way into real minutes

Hendricks’ season didn’t get off to the start he would have liked, missing five of Memphis’s first 13 games this season due to a coach’s decision.

But over the Grizzlies’ last two games, he’s played a combined 48 minutes, more than the 45 total minutes he played across his first six appearances of the year, and finished Saturday night with a new career high in scoring.

Taylor Hendricks on his career high night



“It’s really the power of Jesus, I play for him and that gives me strength.” pic.twitter.com/2PTvM7rWrm — zinzy°🐻 (@zinzy_js) November 15, 2026

He’s making the most of the opportunity, running the backup center spot against Brooklyn, backing smaller defenders down for easy buckets and throwing down a few powerful dunks.

Hendricks ended the night with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, showing exactly what he can bring to this Memphis squad as his rookie contract winds down and contract decisions will quickly come into question.

Javon Small looks like a real backup point guard

With Ty Jerome out Saturday, Cam Spencer moved into the starting lineup and Small took over the backup point guard minutes, and he made the most of them.

𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗨𝗦 𝗨𝗣 𝗝𝗔𝗩𝗢𝗡 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/23FJitQngR — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 15, 2026

He scored 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting against Brooklyn, hitting 3 of 7 from three and adding five assists.

He still has some wrinkles to iron out, but the ability has been obvious for a while now. Small plays with confidence that defies his smaller 6-foot-1 frame, pushes the pace whenever he can and hasn’t looked out of place running an NBA offense, even in spurts.

That’s a valuable asset on an expiring two-way contract, and it’ll make for some tough front office discussions soon.

GG Jackson injury update

GG Jackson left Saturday’s game after just three minutes with a foot injury. Coach Tuomas Iisalo said afterward it looks like a fairly serious one, with more testing to come.

Tough to pinpoint exactly what happened with GG Jackson's foot injury. Concerning to say the least.



Appears to happen in this sequence: pic.twitter.com/OsN0COjtWE https://t.co/yygM9jkUia — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 15, 2026

It’s the latest frontcourt injury scare for a Memphis team that has already had its share this season with Quinten Post and Zach Edey out against Brooklyn.

Memphis will look to push through without Jackson and extend its winning streak to four straight Monday night in Washington against the 4-9 Wizards and No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft AJ Dybantsa.