Grizzlies mock draft: Memphis drafts future star at No. 3, trades up from No. 16

The Memphis Grizzlies' luck fell their way in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

Memphis landed the third overall pick in a loaded class, giving the franchise a chance to find a new cornerstone to replace Ja Morant, who is widely expected to be traded this offseason.

The debate over who the Grizzlies should take at No. 3 has centered on Duke forward Cameron Boozer and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson. North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson also has an outside shot of being Memphis' pick. Barring a trade, there is virtually no chance Memphis' pick falls outside of those three names.

The Grizzlies also own the 16th pick via Orlando from the June 2025 Desmond Bane trade and the 32nd overall pick. Memphis has been looking to move up from this pick for a second lottery selection, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

Jake Fischer on the Mavs via B/R:



- The Grizzlies are interested in trading up from #16 with the Mavs



- Dusty May has been providing other NBA teams information about the 3 Michigan players all throughout the draft cycle, so he has a lot of league-wide knowledge about who is… — All Things Mavs | Jimmy C Hoops (@All_Things_Mavs) June 22, 2026

Here is a projection of how the Grizzlies' draft could unfold Tuesday night.

1st Round | 3rd pick | Duke F Cameron Boozer

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I am going with Boozer here under the assumption that Peterson will be selected by either Washington or Utah at No. 1 or No. 2.

Boozer won national player of the year as an 18-year-old true freshman at Duke, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 55.6/39.1/78.9 shooting splits. He led the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record, the ACC regular season and tournament title, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and an Elite Eight appearance. He is the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

The 6-foot-9, 253-pound Boozer profiles as an offensive hub at the four. He has strong playmaking feel for his size — at times operating as a pick-and-roll ball handler for Duke — and is polished and fundamentally sound as a scorer. He gets the most out of his size and strength close to the basket, out to the 10-12 foot range, and shoots the three well, though most of his attempts come off the catch.

Duke's Cam Boozer measured 6'8.25 barefoot and 253 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'1.5 wingspan and 9'0 standing reach.



Solid numbers across the board, including a 9'0 reach that gives him viability as a small-ball 5. pic.twitter.com/1ZSgGB7wvb — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Defensively, Boozer is not an exceptional on-ball defender or rim protector and lacks the versatility to switch across multiple positions. His defensive impact will come through quick processing and staying one step ahead mentally.

The primary concern is his lack of above-the-rim athleticism and burst. Some worry he could fall into a tweener role where he is not athletic enough to play the modern four but too small to hold down the five full-time.

1st Round | 13th Pick (Projected trade with MIL) | Michigan Big Morez Johnson Jr.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Projected Trade:

Memphis Receives Milwaukee Receives 2026 Round 1 Pick 13 (via MIA) 2026 Round 1 Pick 16 2028 Round 1 (Top-10 Protected) 2029 Round 2 (via POR) 2032 Round 2

The Grizzlies trading up from No. 16 for a second lottery pick has been discussed since the draft lottery. It almost feels like something that is expected to happen at this point. There has been plenty of speculation about Memphis moving up to draft a guard prospect to pair with Boozer, if he is the pick at No. 3.

While I project Memphis to indeed move up from No. 16, it is not as far of a jump as some expect, and it is also not for a guard.

Yes, a guard would be nice, considering Memphis is still trying to trade Ja Morant, but even with the addition of Boozer, the frontcourt depth is still a weakness.

Latest trade intel from @sam_amick:



- Celtics have interest in Trey Murphy III if they can’t land Giannis Antetokounmpo

- Rival executives believe the Bucks are underwhelmed by offers for Giannis

- Grizzlies are hopeful that Ja Morant will “be some team’s Plan B” after Giannis… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 19, 2026

When ranking the top five Grizzlies trade-up targets I had Johnson at No. 1 on that list. He was a part of a loaded Michigan frontcourt that led the Wolverines to a national title and also included projected lottery picks Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Johnson provides plenty of defensive versatility at 6-9, 250 pounds. His mobility gives him the upside to be a high-level defender who can switch between perimeter and interior players. Offensively, Johnson shot 41.7 percent from three during the regular season, but only took 24 shots from beyond the arc.

Morez Johnson 6’10 with a 7’3.5 wingspan and 250lbs but moves like a wing…



Hyper efficient play finisher on low-ish volume. Monstrous strength, athleticism, & motor. Not going to create much for himself or others, but can thrive playing next to stars.pic.twitter.com/zpJQWnB1n2 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 19, 2026

Despite the skepticism about the three-ball, Johnson excels around the rim. He is a high-level finisher in half-court with well-timed cuts to the basket, and he also runs the floor hard in transition.

Johnson's size, defensive versatility, rebounding, and finishing make him an easy plug-and-play option for any team. Another plus is his age — Johnson is just 20 years old.

The price to move up might seem steep. Last year, Memphis traded No. 16, a 2028 first-rounder (via ORL), and two second-rounders to move up to No. 11 for Cedric Coward. This is a similar package to the Coward trade, but with the strength of this year's class, picks are worth more.

The main difference in this projected package compared to last year's deal is the top-10 protections applied to the 2028 pick, and that pick belongs to the Grizzlies, not another team. The idea is that by 2028, Memphis is back to competing and not picking in the lottery, and if so, not in the top 10.

2nd Round | 2nd (32nd overall) pick | UConn C Tarris Reed Jr.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Reed was one of the breakout performers of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, helping lead UConn to the national championship game while averaging 19.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. His run was headlined by a 31-point, 27-rebound performance against Furman in the first round.

He began his career at Michigan, spending two seasons with the Wolverines before transferring to UConn for 2024-25. After starting as a sophomore at Michigan, he came off the bench as a junior with the Huskies and posted similar numbers in nearly seven fewer minutes per game. He broke out as a senior, averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Reed profiles as an old-school big man who excels as an interior finisher, rebounder, shot-blocker, and screener, with solid passing ability as a modern wrinkle. The main drawbacks are his age — he turns 23 this year — and his lack of floor spacing. He has shot 58 percent from the free-throw line for his career, showing no signs of developing a three-point shot.

In a class this deep, the 32nd pick is a player who would likely go in the first round in most years. Reed is an ideal backup big who provides insurance for Zach Edey and fits exactly what Memphis asks of its centers. He would have a chance to become the second successful UConn senior the Grizzlies have found in the second round, joining Cam Spencer from 2024.