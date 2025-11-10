What could the Grizzlies seek from Timberwolves, if moving Ja Morant?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly “checked in” with the Memphis Grizzlies regarding the availability of star guard Ja Morant, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, who shared the update during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. While Krawczynski described the inquiry as “exploratory,” the Wolves’ interest signals a potential long-term search for their next floor general one who can help extend the team’s current championship window.
As Krawczynski noted, Minnesota is “testing the waters” to see whether a Morant deal might become realistic later this season, particularly if the team’s point guard situation remains unsettled by December. Veteran Mike Conley, now 38, has shifted into more of a reserve role and is averaging career lows in both scoring (6.5 PPG) and assists (3.9 APG). In the meantime, much of the playmaking load has fallen to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, leaving the Timberwolves searching for a true lead guard capable of managing tempo and breaking down defenses consistently.
For Memphis, Morant’s situation has been turbulent. Just over a week ago, he reportedly clashed with head coach Tuomas Iisalo over effort and substitution patterns during a loss to the Lakers. Though he’s since returned from a game suspension, multiple outlets report lingering tension between Morant, and the Grizzlies keep losing.
Still, Minnesota’s front office appears ready to monitor developments closely. A potential trade, however, would be financially complex under the NBA's current Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Wolves are up against the first tax apron, limiting their flexibility. Because teams above the apron can’t send out less salary than they take back, matching Morant’s $39.5 million contract would require a massive and complex outgoing package.
The Grizzlies would have to take back 39.5 million in salary, meaning they would likely want Jaden McDaniels and expiring contracts on top of multiple first round picks. It will be interesting to see how the trade rumors play out down the stretch as teams navigate the NBA's tough CBA.
Internally, the Grizzlies remain committed to repairing the relationship and refocusing around their franchise cornerstone. Morant’s competitiveness and electric play style are still viewed as essential to Memphis’ identity, and there’s no indication the front office has shifted from that stance.
Still, it’s telling that Minnesota, a team with championship aspirations views Morant as the type of player worth monitoring. Around the league, that sentiment is widespread: if Memphis ever decides to reset or retool, interest in Morant would be immediate and intense. For now, though, this is less about trade mechanics and more about perception a reminder that even exploratory calls can signal how the rest of the NBA values a player who remains one of its most dynamic young stars.
The Grizzlies are set to get some help soon with Zach Edey and Ty Jerome expected to return from injury, giving the rotation a needed boost. Meanwhile, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. continue working to find their rhythm within Tuomas Iisalo’s new system.
For now, Memphis’ message is straightforward: the focus isn’t on trade rumors it’s about getting back on track. If the Grizzlies can use this stretch to rebuild chemistry and consistency, they have the talent to climb back into the Western Conference picture. Despite the outside noise, Morant remains the centerpiece of what Memphis is building, and the organization’s priority is helping this group rediscover its identity on both ends of the floor.
