Ja Morant’s struggles are overshadowing a bigger problem for the Grizzlies
The center of attention for the Memphis Grizzlies this season has been Ja Morant, tensions between him and the organization have come from disputes with head coach Tuomas Iisalo, and Morant's production has been nowhere near his typical stature.
Yet that is not the only cause for concern in Memphis as Morant's co-star Jaren Jackson Jr. is off to one of the slowest starts of his career, averaging numbers he hasn't since his early days in the NBA. Jackson is averaging 17/5.4/1.3 and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 52.4% from the floor. Solid numbers, but nowhere near his expectations, and even a more concerning matter in regard to aggressiveness and assertiveness.
On top of Jackson's performance is the fact that he had only one-shot attempt at half time, unacceptable for the secondary engine of the Grizzlies offense. Even more apparent when you consider the fact that the Grizzlies are down four of their top 8 options (Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scottie Pippen Jr, and Zach Edey). Jaren Jackson Jr is averaging just 12 shots attempts per game this year. The lowest since his third year on the league.
As Morant had pointed out the spacing has been an issue, in large part to the inefficiencies beyond the arc. The Grizzlies rank 25th in the NBA in three-point percentage (38.3%), in large thanks to Morant himself who is currently shooting a staggering 14% from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts.
Jackson thrives in one-on-one situations and also has a solid shot from beyond the arc, but if Memphis can't have a reliable scorer around him, Jackson will continue to draw double teams, and force his passive play. "You just got to be aggressive," Jackson said after the loss to Houston. "You just got to be in attack mode."
Now this is not necessarily a cause for concern in Memphis, but it is a flashing light that needs attention. The Grizzlies offense is a mess, a year after averaging the NBA's second most points per game, they can't even get their stars going. For Jackson, the issues arise out of the offenses inability to create and his overall aggressiveness. It's not like Jackson is missing, he's just not getting the shots up.
The Grizzlies should have reinforcements coming soon as it appears Zach Edey is close to retuning, and the Grizzlies need his abilities on the glass and his screening capabilities to open back up the offense. Ty Jerome's return will also be huge in the Grizzlies offense's success.
But in the meantime, the Grizzlies must stop their four-game skid, without these offensive options and Jaren Jackson Jr. needs to show that he can put the Grizzlies on his back.
