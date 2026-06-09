The playoffs expose teams, even those who are on the outside watching. If a dynamic, All-Star point guard is having trouble bending the defense in the Finals, what does it say about all the other teams who have one, wanting to reach that level?

This is what’s happening to De’Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs, and he has Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to take pressure off him. Part of the reason for his lowered impact is his skinny frame not being able to overpower defenders and he is dealing with some lingering effects of ankle injury. He’s still had his moments because he has top-grade torque and athleticism, yet seeing how limited he has been should give the Memphis Grizzlies something to think about regarding Ja Morant's long term future.

Furthermore San Antonio paid Fox like a superstar, which should start in 2026-27, and he has not been that level. It may be in their best interest to move him regardless of the Finals outcome because they are better defensviely when Dylan Harper is getting more minutes.

Morant is another skinny speedster, but with superior playmaking skills than Fox. His playoff numbers are superb, yet he’s never been past the conference semifinals, and the last two rounds feel like a different season.

Keep in mind that Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry are the small guards in NBA history who were the top guy on their championship teams. Jalen Brunson will join that rare company if the New York Knicks win this year. Morant hasn’t shown he is that level of player.

Being that type of small guard requires a sharp outside jumper, which he doesn’t have. On top of that, he has been a below-average finisher at 3-10 feet. Yet getting to the free throw line a decent amount has somewhat made up for that.

Nonetheless, he would need the perfect team around him to make up for his defensive limitations, and they would need at least one more big-time shot creator so he doesn’t wear down his legs. Perhaps one of those will develop internally, but Morant would need to trust them and become more of a threat off-ball because only 13.2 percent of his two-pointers have been assisted in the playoffs.

Notably, the Grizzlies’ passing was only as high as the 12th-best during the years they were good with Morant (2023-24). Perhaps in Tuomas lisalo’s system that involves more sharing will the team’s offense someday rise to new heights. His offense made them jump from the 22nd passing team to sixth-best in 2025-26. Still, much of that had to do with finding ways to make up for Morant only playing in 20 games.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo looks on during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Waiting on a Move

In the event the Grizzlies move Morant soon (no intel there just saying), they would need a more-than-competant guard to replace him, but it should someone with a different style like Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers or Derrick White of the Boston Celitcs (before he fell off offensively). They are both pests on the ball, and the Grizzlies will need someone like them guarding the point-of-attack to buy time for Zach Edey in the back line.

The Grizzlies can go in multiple directions, but it will be exponentially harder to win with Morant as the best player. The same problems that Fox is having would affect him, too.