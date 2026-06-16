The Memphis Grizzlies are guaranteed to draft one of the 20 best prospects since 2015, according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

BYU F AJ Dybantsa (No. 6), Duke F Cameron Boozer (No. 7), Kansas G Darryn Peterson (No. 8), and North Carolina F Caleb Wilson (No. 18) all made the list.

The Athletic’s Top 20 NBA Draft Prospects Since 2015:



1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Cooper Flagg

3. Zion Williamson

4. Cade Cunningham

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

6. AJ Dybantsa

7. Cameron Boozer

8. Darryn Peterson

9. Ben Simmons

10. Markelle Fultz

11. Ja Morant

12. Deandre Ayton

13. Luka… pic.twitter.com/uN2I9lKtQG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 12, 2026

Memphis is widely expected to draft Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick with Peterson and Wilson still in play. Some analysts rank Boozer in the top two, including Vecenie, but multiple reports indicate Dybantsa and Peterson will be the No. 1 and 2 overall picks.

The Grizzlies should be okay with that outcome. Despite lacking the flashiness of Dybantsa or Peterson in his game, Boozer is still an all-time great prospect. I wrote last week that he is the best fit to be the face of the Grizzlies.

Obviously, all of the top 4 guys in the draft this year have a shot to become face of their respective franchises



Who exactly fits the best as the face of the Memphis Grizzlies?



My latest at OnSI:https://t.co/adk5kID5x2 — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) June 11, 2026

Vecenie's list also spotlights the depth of the 2026 class. The projected top three picks are sandwiched between seven former No. 1 overall selections. All three of Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer would go No. 1 in most other classes.

It is also fascinating to see some of the names the three are ranked ahead of. That group includes Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and current Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, who is ranked No. 11.

Whether the Grizzlies come away with Boozer or Peterson, both are on par or better than All-NBA players as prospects. Either player sets up the Grizzlies incredibly well for the future.

Wilson is also in play for Memphis at No. 3. Although he is further down Vecenie's ranking at No. 18, he should not be written off. Wilson is ranked ahead of Evan Mobley and right behind Tatum, Chet Holmgren, and Dylan Harper.

Between all 20 players on the list, there are 31 All-NBA selections, 21 All-Star nods, two defensive player of the year awards, six rookie of the year awards, three conference finals MVPs, and eight all-defensive team selections.

Four of the 20 players on the list have yet to play in the league, and 12 of the 16 who have debuted contributed to the total number of accolades. Harper has not taken home any of the listed honors yet, but is regarded as a budding superstar following a strong playoff performance.

All that to say, the best prospects since 2015 have typically hit. No matter which of the top four ends up in Memphis, the Grizzlies have reason to be excited for the future.