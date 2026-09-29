Where Memphis Grizzlies roster crunch stands heading into training camp

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to cut three players loose before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. Memphis currently has 21 players on its training camp roster, and three of those are two-way players. The maximum number of standard-contract players allowed on rosters is 15.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman, head coach Tuomas Iisalo and all players talked at media day on Monday. After hearing what they had to say, here is where things stand with four players fighting for a roster spot.

Peavy on outside looking in

One player on the bubble's chances of making the team are likely lower due to injury. General manager Zach Kleiman said newly acquired guard/forward Micah Peavy turned an ankle on Monday at media day.

"It's going to be a little time before we can get a look at Micah, but other than that expecting a very full level of participation," Kleiman said.

The 6-7 Peavy is entering his second NBA season. He was acquired from New Orleans, along with Jordan Hawkins, a second-rounder and a second round swap for Taj Gibson and AJ Johnson on Sept. 8.

Clayton Jr. feeling good after Summer League injury

Second-year guard Walter Clayton Jr. is another player on the roster bubble. He was acquired in February as part of the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal with the Utah Jazz. Clayton did not play in Summer League this year due to a knee injury, which he has been fully recovered from.

Walter Clayton Jr., D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Hawkins and Kris Murray are likely the group of players that could be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in order to meet the 15-man roster compliance standards, per @JakeLFischer on @BleacherReport.



(via https://t.co/PUmaLi1qdL) pic.twitter.com/yeKjVQqImR — APHoops (@APH00PS) September 8, 2026

"Just rehabbing, a week or two after Summer League, I was feeling pretty good, so I've been on the court ever since then," Clayton said.

The former first-rounder is a part of a deep Grizzlies point guard room that will have plenty of competition throughout the preseason. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said the team has to make some difficult decisions across all positions.

"You always want to have competition within the team," Iisalo said. "In order to have a good training camp, we also need to have the guys competing in practice, and that will then reveal where the current depth chart is."

Murray embracing defensive-oriented role

Kris Murray was acquired from Portland in the Ja Morant trade, and will be fighting for a roster spot during the preseason. The fourth-year wing said he needs to be "open to everything" to give him the best chance at making the team.

"Just be that person who can make a difference to this roster," Murray said. "In college, I was a big-time scorer, and I kind of flipped that switch to being kind of a defensive pest and just doing the dirty work."

Murray said he has connected with former Grizzly Tony Allen, whose No. 9 is retired by the franchise.

"I met TA like a week or so ago, just briefly," Murray said. "He's someone who I feel like he's going to be around a lot, and is one of those guys who's enriched in the Grizzlies' culture."

Hawkins looking to stand out doing little things

Hawkins is entering his fourth NBA season and has not developed into the shooter many thought he would be. He is shooting a career 34.8 percent from three, after knocking down 38.8 percent of his long-range attempts as a sophomore at UConn.

Hawkins said nothing in particular was communicated to him by the team upon arrival about what a potential role could be. He is simply fighting for a roster spot. The 24-year-old said he wants to stand out by doing the little things.

"Just want to stand out by doing the little things, defense, rebounding, shooting, what I'm known for," Hawkins said.

Memphis opens camp on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Nashville. Preseason play will start on Monday, Oct. 5 in Atlanta against the Hawks.